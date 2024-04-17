Improvements to parks and entertainment district get green light from WP council

BY KIMBERLY LANGSTON, [email protected]

Business transacted at Monday's meeting of the West Plains City Council included approving bids for plans to build an improved restroom at Galloway Creek Park, improvements to the Hilburn Sports Complex and the purchase of a skid steer loader for the transport department, all part of the evening's consent agenda.

The toilets will be pre-cast concrete double toilets, estimated to cost $78,268 from supplier CXT. It will replace the existing single-tank toilet, without running water, and will be a septic-style unit with flush toilets and sinks. Parks Director Mike Davis noted the facilities will be similar to restrooms seen in Missouri state parks. Budgeted at $125,000, the recommended bid will leave about $47,000 for site preparation and the septic system, Davis said.

Since the Hilburn Complex is also the responsibility of the Parks Department, Davis submitted his recommendations for lighting and shading at the baseball stadium, located near West Plains High School, and these were also accepted by the board members. Shading aims to improve the comfort and safety of spectators by providing shade above the stands. The lowest bid, for eight shade structures, came from All Inclusive Rec of Farmington at about $40,000, but will need to be replaced every five years. With $60,000 set aside for the shade project, about $20,000 remains for construction of a batter's eye shield at Givehand Field. A batter's eye shield is a solid-colored area beyond center field, in the direct line of sight of a batter waiting for a pitch, designed to help the batter see a ball in motion. Two other bids were received for the shade project, for approximately $45,000 and $42,000.

Existing lighting will be replaced with brighter, safer and more efficient LED lighting, which is expected to reduce operating and maintenance costs. Again, the City Council approved the lowest bid received and recommended by Davis, of LED Lighting Supply of New Hampshire, at approximately $43,000. About $60,000 has been budgeted, he said, and the additional amount could also go toward installing a batter's eye shield.

Transportation Director Brian Mitchell recommended a $96,381 bid from West Plains-based Edgeller & Harper for a Kubota skid steer loader to be used to mow the creek banks, and it was accepted. This offer was the only one out of six submitted to meet the $100,000 budget allocated for the purchase.

A Peterbilt highway truck that will be used for waste disposal by the Sanitation Department will replace an older truck that has become costly to maintain, Public Services Director Shayne Eades said in submitting a recommendation for call for tenders. Council members approved the truck for about $194,000 through Sourcewell, out of the $290,000 set aside for it.

The West Plains Public Library's HVAC system, which has become unreliable and inefficient after approximately 30 years of service, will be replaced at an estimated cost of $129,000 by local provider Wood Mechanical of West Plains, although it exceeds the budget of $125,000. Purchasing agent Kristopher Bates pointed out that the company submitted the lowest bid and because it is local it would be more readily available for service calls and maintenance. The additional $4,000 needed would come from the library's buildings and grounds budget, he added.

CONCERNS ABOUT WATER BILLING

Guest Bob Wallen of Bob's Plumbing made a statement on behalf of the city's water customers and local plumbers regarding the cost of the city's water services, and commented that water bills seemed inexplicably high for some of them.

Wallen added that he checked some customers' meters and they appeared to be working normally, but the water bills seemed high when considering usage. Other customers appeared to have high bills even when they were not living in their property, he commented.

Wallen concluded by asking council members to look into possible billing or metering errors for water customers.

APPROVED ORDERS

The second reading of the bills passed in ordinance form concerned enforcement of nuisance violations, particularly grass and weed overgrowth. The changes were proposed by Tracy Morris, code enforcement officer for the City of West Plains Police Department, in an effort to promote “the safety, health and welfare of residents of the City of West Plains . add reduction measures motivating detailed planning; shorten the time limit for complying with cutting weeds and tall grass.

A budget amendment was adopted providing for a net decrease in balances of approximately $466,000 in government funds and $981,000 in utility funds. City Finance Director Earlene Rich noted that most of the balances are offset by the fact that the 2023 year-end balance is higher than what was estimated when budgeting for 2024 last fall. The biggest changes, she added, will come from unfinished projects and purchases budgeted last year and carried over to the current year, partially offset by associated grants and earmarked American Rescue Plan funding. since its reception in 2022.

The creation of a downtown entertainment district also passed second reading, including an ordinance that would allow customers who purchased alcohol from licensed businesses in the area to take their cups out of the business.

When asked what would prevent individuals from bringing their own alcoholic beverages into the area and drinking them instead, planning director Emily Gibson said there would be a clearly designated area marked, that she had discussed it with Police Chief Stephen Monticelli and was convinced the rules could be enforced.

The boundary will extend approximately from First Street, Jefferson Avenue to St. Louis Street, East Broadway to North Howell Avenue, East Main Street to South Curry Street, west two blocks to Walnut Street, south one block to Leyda Street, west to invisible. line drawn north along the west side of West Main Plaza to West Main Street, then east one block to Langston Street, then north to West Cass Street behind the Yellow House Community Arts Center, then east one block to Jefferson Avenue and north to First. Street.

RESOLUTION OF THE OKD RAIL CROSSING PROJECT

The resolutions passed gave Topliff permission to enter into a contract with CivicPlus, doing business as MuniCodes, to continue to print, supplement and maintain the city's published and online ordinance codes, and to enter into a memorandum agreement between the city and Missouri highways. and Transportation Commission and file grant applications related to rail infrastructure and safety.

Specifically, this latest resolution will allow the city to explore available federal funding for the possible closure of some railroad crossings within city limits and the construction of overpasses in others.

Murrell asked if there would be a chance for residents to provide feedback, and Topliff commented that more public input would be needed if the grants were awarded.

Projects would depend on the amount of funding available and the city's ability to meet its share of matching grants, City Administrator Sam Anselm said.

He said the Howell Avenue crossing near Broadway had been discussed, with an overpass built to accommodate vehicle traffic, at a total estimated cost of about $22 million. The design could include a roundabout at the intersection of these streets and another further north on Howell Avenue.

Potential crossing closures would be east of this location on Grace Avenue and Howell Avenue, with a side street that would connect this neighborhood to Howell Avenue, part of the grant requirements would be to close the Lincoln crossing Avenue or Washington Avenue. .

Anselm reminded the council that the city commissioned a study of all crossings in 2015, as part of the Independence Avenue rail overpass project, which is currently underway. He warned that the grant might not be awarded anyway, but that the application deadline is next month. Topliff commented that when the grant is awarded, more public input will be sought, and Anselm said an updated traffic study will be undertaken.

Anselm concluded the meeting with a wrap-up of the Eclipse West Plains Party in the Path event, and said travelers from about three dozen states attended the .38 Special concert that opened the weekend, and that the city should know more about the financial impact when sales taxes are reported by the state in June and July.