How a Hollywood Fixer Played Both Sides of a War Between Frank Sinatra and the Tabloids ‹ CrimeReads

By the 1950s, Wheaties had gained popularity as the breakfast of champions. Packaged in a bright orange box with famous sports figures on the cover, these iconic breakfast cereals were marketed to consumers as a healthy way to fuel an active and fit lifestyle. According to a tip given to Confidential by one of Frank Sinatra's lovers, the megastar always ate a bowl of Wheaties before making love, then consumed three more between rehearsals. This information inspired the May 1956 magazine article titled Here's Why Frank Sinatra is the Tarzan of Boudoir. Otash joked that Sinatra's face should adorn every box. Still pissed at Confidential for the story of 1955's Wrong Door Raid, and no doubt annoyed that its last album, In the Wee Small Hours, failed to reach No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, Sinatra on the skin fine threatened to sue.

Sinatra wasn't the only celebrity who was fed up with Confidential for tarnishing his refined personalities. Stars were becoming more and more litigious and lawsuits were piling up. Tobacco heiress and socialite Doris Duke was sued for $3 million after an article reported that she had an affair with a black former handyman and driver. In the lawsuit filed by Jerry Giesler, she claimed that Confidential's implications of indecent acts were completely and entirely false and untrue, exposed her to disgrace, scorn and ridicule, and that the sole purpose of her suit was to defend its reputation against the horrendous, baseless and slanderous attack and to discourage this magazine and others like it from launching similar baseless attacks against innocent people. In 1957 the case was settled for a substantial sum.

As a result of these and other lawsuits, Harrison began to give in to his original policy of never settling a claim. Otash, who was receiving widespread praise from clients for his meticulous investigations, reassured Harrison that the stories he had investigated were sufficiently substantiated to withstand legal challenges. But no one beats a thousand, not Babe Ruth, not Joe DiMaggio, not Fred Otash.

In July 1957, Confidential exposed Liberace as homosexual. Always flamboyant with his coiffed hair and tailored suits, tabloid troubles arose after he made unwanted overtures toward a young, heterosexual press agent while on tour in Akron, Ohio, and back to Dallas.

Otash must have been overconfident about the story's veracity, given that the self-proclaimed piano virtuoso had hit on him in a Hollywood bar while he was working as an undercover police officer. But Liberace did not give in and publicly proclaimed that he was heterosexual. Otash mocked the decision which would have saved his career. What he wasn't betting on was that Liberace had concrete proof that the dates of the accusations didn't fit into his tour schedule. He sued the magazine for $20 million. The case was eventually settled for $40,000, which he donated to charity.

Maybe Otash was spread too thin. In addition to Confidential, he had taken on a heavy workload growing his business while maintaining an active social life. He also spent as much time as possible with his daughter Colleen, now six, who looked forward to their weekly trips to Kiddieland. The popular amusement park was frequented by Hollywood elites and Sunday single dads like Fred, who, dressed in a tailored suit and tie, somehow managed to squeeze in his a robust six-foot-two figure on the little carnival rides with his little daughter. What else could explain his shoddy work on Maureen OHara's story?

Redheaded and radiant, OHara was catapulted to Hollywood stardom in the 1940s after a series of critically acclaimed roles in hit films such as director John Ford's How Green Was My Valley, The Black Swan with Tyrone Power, and opposite a character of eight-year-old Natalie Wood in the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street. When the magazine discovered that the Irish-born actress had done more than joke with her Mexican lover while sitting in the back row of the Graumans Chinese Theater during a matinee, she filed a 5-year defamation suit. millions of dollars.

It is true that she was having a romantic affair with a hotelier from Mexico who corresponded exactly to the description of the man that the two Graumans bailiffs had spotted with OHara. But the day they said it happened did not match the day listed on her passport, proving she was in London at the time and not at the famous Hollywood cinema.

Simply put, Otash had made a mistake. He felt terribly that he had left Harrison legally vulnerable and wanted to make up for it. That opportunity came in 1957 when he received a call from his own lawyer, Arthur Crowley, asking him to help Sinatra defeat a perjury charge stemming from the Confidentials Wrong Door Raid story.

***

Crowley told Otash that a California Senate committee investigating tabloid magazines dug into the two-year-old story and subpoenaed the archives of Hollywood Research Inc., as well as Marjorie Meade, DiMaggio and Sinatra to testify. DiMaggio was back in New York and out of reach of a subpoena, but gave a written deposition stating that the confidential story was sensational. Sinatra, however, testified under oath that he stood near the car smoking cigarettes while he waited for DiMaggio and the others to speak with Marilyn inside the apartment, a claim that Detective Phil Irwin and the owner contradicted each other during their sworn testimony. Committee members seemed to believe that Irwin was telling the truth because he had been beaten for selling the story to Confidential. Right now we think he could be charged with contempt at least, and perjury at most… he could go to jail, Crowley told Otash.

To make matters worse, the Los Angeles district attorney had convened a grand jury to determine whether DiMaggio, Sinatra and others involved should be charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Crowley needed Otash to corroborate Sinatra's claim that he had not been in the apartment. Otash did not know whether Sinatra had committed perjury or not, but did not think he should go to prison for such a trivial matter. If he accepted the deal, Otash would work for and against Confidential and for and against Sinatraa's risky proposal. When Crowley implied that Sinatra would not sue the magazine over the Wheaties story, Otash saw an opportunity to use the conflict of interest to his and the magazine's advantage. He went to Harrison and explained the symbiotic aspect that working for Sinatra would give his boss one less lawsuit to worry about, which suited the beleaguered publisher just fine.

Otash went to work. He drew a diagram of the building in order to study its ins and outs. Then, in the presence of a court reporter, he questioned the landlady. The break-in happened at night, but she claimed to have seen Sinatra as clearly as day. It was meant to be a figure of speech, but Otash felt he could use it to Sinatra's advantage.

After the interview was completed, he conducted a mid-afternoon search of the area looking for exterior lighting. There were none. There were also no street lights near the building. When he returned that night and looked at all the doors, he could see nothing. He still wanted more evidence to support his case, so he gathered information from the weather bureau which established that there was no moonlight on the night of the raid, making visual identification impossible. Unless Sinatra serenaded her personally, there was no way the landlady could establish positive identification.

To smooth things over, he visited his former friend and fellow detective Barney Ruditsky, who, due to poor health, had been excused from testifying. Ruditsky told Otash that Irwin lied to the committee by watching the apartment all night when in fact he was driving with his wife earlier that evening, trying to repair his marriage after she caught him repeatedly lying about his infidelities.

Otash had enough to prove that Irwin was a liar. He didn't ask or want to know if Sinatra was in the apartment because he had enough to absolve him. He also knew that Ruditsky would fall to the sword for Sinatra out of loyalty to his well-paid client, Joe DiMaggio. But he felt that Ruditsky was hiding information.

Something's wrong, Barney, Otash said. You had Marilyn under surveillance and knew exactly where Sheila lived.

SO? Ruditsky replied.

Come on, you were so good at your job. How the hell could you not identify Sheila's apartment?

Ruditsky laughs. Of course I knew that. I broke into the wrong apartment to stop DiMaggio from doing something crazy.

You did well, Barney, said Otash.

It did me a lot of good, Ruditsky said. I lost my license. Don't be an asshole like me, Fred. The last thing you need in this job is a conscience.

Otash laughed knowingly.

Although he privately concluded that Sinatra was indeed in the apartment, Otash cast enough doubt on the landlady's story and Irwin's credibility that the committee exonerated Sinatra, who through the work of Otash, avoided a grand jury indictment. Before that, the two were friendly acquaintances and always exchanged jokes whenever they crossed paths. Now Sinatra avoided Otash like the plague because he knew he knew the truth. Surprisingly, the committee did not indict Irwin despite evidence that he had lied. But they cited Otash with contempt when he would not reveal his sources or hand over his confidential files.

Crowley eagerly sprang into action on Otash's behalf. He accused the committee of violating the state's professional code of conduct, which prohibits a private investigator from disclosing information except to law enforcement, reminding them that they were not an agency responsible for law enforcement and that they had no right to the information. He also criticized them for wanting to release this information so they could talk about it on national television. After a closed session, the commission backed down.

___________________________________

Extract of THE FIXER: moguls, gangsters, movie stars and Marilyn.2024 Josh Young and Manfred Westphal, and reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group.