Champaign council to vote on private security for Market Street Entertainment District | Policy





CHAMPAIGN With the Market Street Entertainment District's new pilot program set to launch next month, the City Council is set to vote on a plan to bring in outside help to keep the area safe. Council members are expected to vote at tonight's meeting on a contract to retain the services of private security firm Securitas Security Services USA to supervise crowds and man checkpoints in downtown from May 26 to October 31. Total cost: $184,296. The summer initiative will see the two-block stretch of the market between Main Street and University Avenue designated as an entertainment district, with the south block between Taylor Street and University completely closed off, creating space for sidewalk cafes and live shows. If the contract with Securitas is approved tonight, seven unarmed Securitas officers and a supervisor will supervise three entries and exits from the area from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays by searching bags, handing out bracelets and checking IDs to ensure customers are at least 19 years old. old after 10 p.m. Champaign police Lt. Kurt Buckley said in an email that city staff determined private security was necessary so Champaign police could focus resources on the needs of the community. But Champaign officers will continue to maintain a visible presence in the downtown space to serve as an added layer of security on weekends. In addition to Champaign police and private officers, the city's Department of Equity and Engagement is also looking to hire six security monitors. The new seasonal position aims to employ people at the same late hours on weekends to engage with participants, help with programming and defuse conflicts if the opportunity arises. Jorge Elvir, community relations manager for the city's Department of Equity and Engagement, said applications opened last week and they are looking for people with local ties to make their community connections can help them work proactively to ensure safety. In 2022, the city hired Chicago-based AGB Investigative Services to provide a patrol presence in downtown Champaign at a time when the Champaign Police Department was understaffed. A July 2021 study session showed the department lost 21 officers, while 32 left the department in 2019. Today, the department is only missing 10 officers, Lt. Andre Davis said in an e -mail. Buckley said Securitas officers will perform different duties in the Market Street entertainment district than previous private security because they will be assigned to specific areas and will not be tasked with a broader visible security presence .

