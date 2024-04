Bollywood director R Balki buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

The luxury SUV is offered with three engine options, all paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel drive system. The Mercedes-Benz GLE, a 5-seater luxury SUV, has just entered the garage of Bollywood director R Balakrishnan (popularly known as R Balki), known for directing films like Paa, Pad Man and Ki & Ka. The director treated himself to the base variant of the SUV for his 60th birthday and here's what this luxury SUV has to offer. A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd (@autohangar) Powertrain Engine 2 liter diesel 3 liter diesel 3 liter turbo petrol Power 269 ​​hp 367 hp 381 hp Couple 550Nm 750Nm 500Nm Transmission 9-speed automatic transmission Transmission All-wheel drive (AWD) The Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered with diesel and turbo-petrol engine options, all paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. R Balki purchased the base variant of this SUV which comes with the 2 liter diesel engine option. Read also: Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane brings home a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Mercedes-Benz also offers the GLE in a performance version, called the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé, featuring a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (435 hp/560 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid assist giving it a boost inch. of 20 PS and 200 Nm. Features and safety The GLE comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 590 W Burmester audio with 13 speakers. Read also: Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) launched at Rs 20.99 Lakh, new premium petrol variant only introduced In terms of safety, it comes with 9 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, parking assist, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) feature set that includes blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance, adaptive adaptation. cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. Prices and competitors The Mercedes-Benz GLE is priced between Rs 96.4 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom). The GLE is a rival to the BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. Read more on: GLE diesel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cardekho.com/india-car-news/mercedesbenz-gle-enters-the-garage-of-bollywood-director-r-balki-32362.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos