Entertainment
This Actress Wanted To Become A Criminal Lawyer Before Her Bollywood Debut
She was last seen in Crew.
The actress tried to pursue a career in law, but destiny had other plans for her as she found her calling in front of the camera and never looked back.
When there is a large film family associated with Bollywood, it is assumed that the children of that family will also work in films. Despite having a strong film background, one actress wanted to pursue a different career. This actress attempted to pursue a career in law but destiny had other plans for her as she found her calling in front of the camera and never looked back. Today, she is one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in India. The actress is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. She and her sister Karishma Kapoor are the first two from the Kapoor family to enter the film industry. Earlier, daughters of the Kapoor family were not allowed to work in films.
While many people today know Kareena Kapoor Khan as a superstar, she had other dreams and ambitions before entering the film industry. Many people don't know that Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to become a criminal lawyer.
Kareena Kapoor Khan said that although she grew up on film sets and always wanted to be an actress, there was a time when she considered becoming a criminal lawyer. She even went to law school to follow her dream, but realized it wasn't for her. In an interview, Kareena Kapoor once revealed that I tried to get into the government law school. I went there for 5 days. Most of my family laughed about it. They said the Kapoor family had no brains. Later, when I saw the size of the books, I thought: This is not for me. So I kept the possibility of becoming a lawyer. I don't know what I was thinking! But I can't imagine not being in front of the camera.
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her film debut in 2000 with Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She has been one of the leading actresses in Hindi films for over 20 years. Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Saif Ali Khan. The couple got married in 2016 and have two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan's net worth is estimated at Rs 485 crore.
