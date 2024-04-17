Entertainment
Maidaan Movie Box Office: What went wrong for Ajay Devgns Maidaan at the box office? | Bollywood News
What went wrong for Ajay Devgns Maidaan?
Ajay Devgnit's highly anticipated field a biographical sports drama, based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India who was active between 1952 and 1962, was the big Eid release this year. He clashed with action artist Ali Abbas Zafars Bad Miyan Chote Miyan At the box office.
Although Maidaan has received widespread critical acclaim, it has so far failed to replicate the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's box office triumph. It seems that although it was critically appreciated, the film may have failed to resonate with the general audience, leaving one wondering what went wrong for Maidaan?
Was Maidaans' release timing wrong?
Casting director Kunal M Shah believes that perhaps the biggest reason for Maidaan not finding its way into theaters is the timing of its release. “It's the Eid weekend and a time when everyone goes to the cinema halls to celebrate the grand festival,” explains Shah. “Unfortunately, Maidaan is not a full-fledged entertainer, nor a film masala or a commercial boiler as they say, he adds.
In few words, Shah says that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is everything that Maidaan is not.
“The competition was always going to be tough, even tougher with the title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan itself, which really works for small towns and single-screen cinemas,” he explains. Plus, the big cast of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have a huge success at the box office, he says.
Several things went wrong for Ajay Devgn's Maidaan
Film producer and business expert Girish Johar, however, feels that several things went wrong for Maidaan, not just its release schedules. “The director failed to put the film together correctly. It was very long and it’s a dry film with a biopic feel,” he explains.
The sporting action and match editing were the only saving grace. What could not ignite was also the music of the film. AR Rahman could not deliver the film. Also, I believe that the other characters, apart from Ajay Devgns' role, were not developed properly. They should also have been a relieving factor. For the kind of film it is, it also needs a little depth. A few light moments were necessary to engage the audience. Despite good reviews, the public wasn't very interested in it, he explains.
It was a bad promotional strategy
The film exhibitor and business expert, however, points out that it was a poor promotional strategy that prevented Maidaan's box office success.
What really underperformed for Maidaan was the type of promotional campaign that was built around it, expresses Rathi, pointing out: Even though sufficient awareness was created about it, there was no enough communication about what it really represents.
According to Rathi, not enough FOMO could be created for the film to have an opening, despite it being such a wonderful film starring one of our biggest superstars Ajay Devgn and supported by high production value.
What went wrong for Ajay Devgn's Maidaan
But what I truly believe is that good content cannot be held back and what is very encouraging is to see that Maidaan is sustaining itself by growing a little every day. These are encouraging signs, and with no big releases coming up, we can say that Maidaan could be a lambi ka ghoda run and stay at the box office for longer, he says.
Maidaan is a brilliant and outstanding film, it's probably the wrong time period in which the film was released, which in turn is the main reason why the film didn't have the numbers it ideally should have had, Shah also reasons.
Box office performance of Maidaans and what lies ahead
Amartya Ray, the young actor who plays Chuni Goswami in Maidaan also shares his thoughts on what could have hampered the film's success at the box office. It is not my place as a young actor in the team to speak on such issues, he says, adding: The film has a huge distributor, someone as experienced and famous as Boney Kapoor who has produced the film and I'm sure they have their own machinery. , the conception and belief of how the film should be promoted, he says.
However, Amartya hints at the box office clash of Maidaans with the other big release of the week. Another movie has also been released here and they have been promoting like crazy but we all know what is going on regarding the movie itself and the box office numbers as well. There are a lot of things going around, he reasons.
Maidaan's promotional strategy may have fallen short in many areas, but I think it relied heavily on the film itself, says Amartya.
I believe that over the years it will reach cult status. As far as the box office numbers are concerned, I think the film will also do well. I receive news about the film which is running in theaters in Calcutta, Mumbai and Delhi. People really like the movie. This film has the potential to make history, he concludes.
