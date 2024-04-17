757swim CEO to Help Host Events at Williamsburg Sports Complex





WILLIAMSBURG Morgan Cordle, head coach and CEO of 757swim, announced she has accepted a position with Visit Williamsburg to enhance sports tourism in the Historic Triangle. The Williamsburg City Council, James City County Board of Supervisors and York County Board of Supervisors in December approved the development of a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility near the Colonial Welcome Center Williamsburg. Cordle founded 757swim with 40 athletes in 2015 and has since grown the organization to 350 competitive swimmers, negotiated the purchase of the WISC aquatics facilities and launched a robust swim lessons program that provides scholarship opportunities for underprivileged children in our community, said the organization in a press release. . Morgan is an asset because of his extensive experience, innovative thinking and unwavering dedication to the advancement of sports tourism in Williamsburg,” said Julia Smyth-Young, Interim CEO of Visit Williamsburg. “We are thrilled to have his expertise and passion as we continue to grow and attract visitors to our iconic destination.” Even though Cordle made the difficult decision to leave 757swim, she said the opportunity to make an impact on the greater Williamsburg area was one she couldn't pass up. I am excited to bring my passion for sports tourism to this position,” shared Corde. “While it is bittersweet to leave 757swim, I see this as an incredible opportunity to make a broader impact in the Williamsburg area. I am grateful for the journey with 757swim and for the support of our athletes, families and staff. The swimmers I have had the privilege of coaching feel like an extended part of my family. “I will undoubtedly miss the daily interactions, shared victories and moments of growth and triumph that come with coaching. The camaraderie forged over countless hours of practice, competitions and team events will be deeply missed,” Cordle continued. “I am confident that the foundation we have built will continue to thrive under new leadership. » The 757swim Board of Directors invites community members to attend a celebratory reception in Cordle's honor on Saturday, May 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenspings West Clubhouse. Current associate head coach Amy Cory was promoted to head coach after Cordles left in May, 757swim said. Cory was named Virginia Swimmings Age Group Coach of the Year in 2023 and has been a 757swim coach since 2017. Cordle will continue to serve the organization as a special advisor to the 757swim board of directors, he said.

