Entertainment
The Daily Beast hires reporter to cover Lauren Sanchez after restaurateur Keith McNally skewers Jeff Bezos' fiance
A supplement, a supplement!
The Daily Beast announced Tuesday that it is hiring a reporter who will focus solely on future Mrs. Amazon: Lauren Sanchez the next day, restaurateur Keith McNally called the helicopter pilot and former entertainment journalist revolting.
Senior correspondent Lauren Sanchez will cover every aspect of the smart, gorgeous and funny life of the former news anchor and current billionaire fiancé, the tabloids' new content director told the Post.
I've never seen anyone land on America's radar as quickly and as brilliantly as Lauren Sanchez. I think everyone I know is completely fascinated by her, Joanna Coles said Tuesday, her second day on the job.
Coles said she had the great fortune of meeting Sanchez, the original host of So You Think You Can Dance and Jeff Bezos' fiancéeand was blown away by the woman who would marry the third richest man in the world.
What I love about her is that she's having so much fun, she's just having fun and there's a period of deep seriousness in the world. It's wonderful to see someone having such an unapologetic good time.
And I'm just really excited to know everything about her. There's no detail too small that doesn't fascinate me, Coles continued.
The British journalist added that she admires Sanchez's philanthropic work and how she founded the first female-owned aerial film and production company: she's a mix of Brooke Astor, Amelia Earhart, and Jennifer Aniston all rolled into one.
It's not yet clear how Sanchez feels about the impending increased surveillance. The Post has reached out to a representative for Sanchez and Bezos for comment.
The creation of the gig marks Coles' first move as COO of Daily Beasts, but the former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief noted that it had occurred to her in the weeks leading up to her introduction on Monday.
The job listing was given a boost, however, when British restaurateur Keith McNally took to Instagram the same day to calling Sanchez absolutely revolting.
McNally, well known for his takedowns, unprovokedly skewered Sanchez and Bezos: What an ugly, Fking SMUG LOOKING couple they are. Is this what having a trillion dollars does to people?
Disappointed, my favorite restaurateur Keith McNally took aim at Lauren Sanchez. No one since Brooke Astor has dominated the American social landscape faster than Ms. Sanchez with her aviation skills, philanthropy and fabulousness, Coles wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new job.
In the hours after the concert was announced, the Daily Beast was flooded with eager reporters, many of whom have extensive investigative experience, Coles said.
No job postings referencing Sanchez's position could be found on the career boards of the Daily Beasts or parent company IAC as of Tuesday evening, but Coles said the benefits would be comparable to other offers from leadership positions, including a political reporter role that offers an annual salary range of $100,000 to $200,000.
The gig will mark the first in a wave of new positions to come under Coles' reign, she teased.
Sanchez's writing position comes just months after Gannett hired Taylor Swift publicist to quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a constant stream of content across multiple platforms.
