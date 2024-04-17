Actor Lee Lung Kei, 74, cries during trial of his 37-year-old fiancé for visa overstay





Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei (left) and his fiancé Chris Wong. Photo from Wong's Instagram As reported HK01Lee attended proceedings at the Shatin Magistrate's Courts on Tuesday to watch Wong answer questions posed by the court. The actor resorted to his clothes to dry his tears as police led Wong into the courtroom. He also mentioned to the press that he had stayed up all night before Wong's court appearance. Throughout the trial, the actor remained visibly distraught, especially as Wong faced an additional allegation that she worked during her unauthorized stay in Hong Kong. The court decided not to grant bail to Wong and set the next session for May 28. Originally from mainland China, Wong was apprehended on February 19 and later charged with forgery of documents, illegal entry into Hong Kong and overstaying on a tourist visa. Lee has been going to the Tai Lam Women's Center, where Wong was detained, daily to visit her since her arrest and even freed up his schedule in March to support her. “I don’t feel it’s hard or tiring at all,” he said, according to Weekly PMThe report. “Canceling her work is no big deal, since the most important thing is her. [Wongs] well-being, money is just external. » He pledged to marry Wong after his release and revealed that he planned to move to mainland China if she was deported. The duo, who first met when Lee was 66, had aimed to marry by the end of 2023, but the death of Wong's father delayed their plans. Wong also faces charges including exchanging sexual favors for money and deception. Skeptics have questioned her claims that she had a wealthy education and training, alleging that they were fabricated to attract support from wealthy patrons. Nonetheless, Lee supports her, refuting claims that Wong's interest in him is financially motivated. He admitted that his real estate assets are registered in his ex-wife's name, which leaves him with few financial resources. Lee, apart from his role in “The Condor Heroes”, is renowned for his performances in “The Smiling, Proud Wanderer”, “Journey to the West” and “Forensic Heroes”. He is the father of three children from a marriage in the 1970s, all older than Wong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/celebrities/actor-lee-lung-kei-74-cries-at-37-year-younger-fiancees-trial-for-visa-overstay-4735153.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos