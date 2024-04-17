Sidharth Malhotra fights for sci-fi films in Bollywood: We haven't pushed the boundaries of a massive futuristic world (Exclusive)





The actor's commercial was all about the futuristic theme, and he admits that Bollywood lacks the quality to make a good sci-fi film. We should be making films of this scale and this look. In recent years, we haven't really pushed the boundaries of a huge, futuristic world. There are very few films that talk about the future and 50 years to come. It requires a lot of creativity, a lot of work in terms of VFX. It would be cool to have a film based on 2070, he explains. Sidharth Malhotra Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared in a commercial in which his futuristic outfit reminded him of the actor's Amitabh Bachchan the iconic look of. While speaking to us exclusively, Sidharth spoke about the same. I really had a lot of fun wearing this costume in AD. It reminded me of Mr. Bachchan when he had the lights on. Hats off to them for making this costume, at that time. Today, technology is easy for us to use. I had the chance to do a bit of this version in advertising. My outfit was quite a funky outfit that looked quite futuristic and fun, Sidharth shared.The actor's commercial was all about the futuristic theme, and he admits that Bollywood lacks the quality to make a good sci-fi film. We should be making films of this scale and this look. In recent years, we haven't really pushed the boundaries of a huge, futuristic world. There are very few films that talk about the future and 50 years to come. It requires a lot of creativity, a lot of work in terms of VFX. It would be cool to have a film based on 2070, he explains. Sidharth, who was recently announced as a brand ambassador for Savsol Lubricants, shares that he does certain things in his mind before associating with a brand. The goal here is always to really ask questions of the brand. What is this? Why did they start? What is the intention? Do they really believe in quality or are they just trying to create something? For me, intention and that energy are very important. This is what I have done with all the brands I have associated with as much as possible. Obviously as an actor you don't really have control over things when you associate yourself with a brand, all you can do is be a big cheerleader and a big supporter, concludes -he.

