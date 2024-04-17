MCU Actor Teases Ending of His Character After 9 Years of Marvel Movie History





Summary Michael Douglas hints at a possible departure from the MCU, requesting a character death scene with special effects in the Ant-Man franchise.

Douglas shared his desire for a dramatic exit in the final Ant-Man film, expressing interest in using special effects for his ideal final scene.

The actor discusses the potential conclusion of his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hinting at a possible absence in future projects.



One of the most established Hollywood actors in the world Marvel Cinematic Universe perhaps foreshadowing its conclusion with frankness. After The Infinity Saga ended, various actors completed their runs in the MCU, while Marvel Studios introduced new heroes and villains to the franchise. However, as The Multiverse Saga moves forward, other veterans may see their final potential as respective characters in Marvel's upcoming releases. Appearing as a guest on View Recently, Michael Douglas spoke about his involvement in the MCU, having played Hank Pym in the MCU. The ant Man franchise. It turns out that Douglas had floated the idea of ​​having his MCU hero killed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaconsidering it his exit from the MCU timeline, sharing the following:

That was actually my request for the third one. I said I'd like to have a serious relationship [death], with all these great special effects. There must be some fantastic way to shrink me to the size of an ant and explode, whatever that is. I want to use all these effects. But it was on the latter. Now I don't think I'm going to run. Related 10 MCU Characters Who Became Much More Popular Than Expected The MCU is full of iconic characters. Although it can be difficult to remember, some were not expected to become as popular as they have become.

What the End of Hank Pym's Story Would Mean for Ant-Man and the MCU

If the MCU were to ever kill off Hank, it would have a number of effects for the MCU, and not just the MCU. The ant Man characters. Hank's death would obviously be a huge tragedy for Scott Lang, as well as Janet and Hope Van Dyne. However, the potential loss of Hank could theoretically give Janet a bigger role in the MCU, should they decide to bring back Michelle Pfeiffer on a more regular basis. A hypothetical scenario in which Hank is killed would also be another loss of a major inventor in the MCU, which would change the MCU a lot in how Tony Stark died. Avengers: Endgame did. While this would mean that some comedic storylines that would have required Hank Pym's scientific savvy would be without him, it could pave the way for younger inventors like Ironheart, Shuri, or even Peter Parker to take more center stage in in this regard, leaving the next generation to take over a little more.

Even though Douglas thinks he's done with the MCU for now, time will tell if he returns in Phases 5 or 6. It wouldn't be shocking if Hank was back at least one more time before The End Multiverse Saga, especially with rumors of Avengers: Secret Wars being configured to be a soft reboot of the MCU. But for now, audiences can relive Douglas' Ant-Man legacy in the MCU via Blu-Ray/DVD and streaming. Marvel Cinematic Universe The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a multimedia superhero franchise that began in 2008 with Paramount's Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. The franchise quickly grew in popularity, with Disney eventually purchasing Marvel Entertainment in 2009. The MCU consists of dozens of films and TV shows, including Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision and Loki. Source: View/Youtube Key release dates

