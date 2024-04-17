Spider-Man Villain Actor Andrew Garfield Candidly Responds to Chances of Returning 10 Years Later





Summary Dane DeHaan, who played Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is open to revisiting superhero roles but hasn't been contacted about it in 10 years.

DeHaan has expressed interest in returning to the world of comic book characters, but doubts he will reprise his Spider-Man persona.

Dane DeHaan's The Green Goblin was last seen in 2014.



One of the prominent actors who played a major villain in Andrew Garfield's film. The Amazing Spider-Man franchise reveals if he would like to revisit his Marvel character. Despite a short stint as a web-slinger, Garfield's Spider-Man got another chance, reprising the role in 2021 as part of the Spider-Man: No Way Home casting. In addition to him, a handful of Garfield's Spider-Man villains took part in the multiverse adventure. In an exclusive interview with Rant screenDane DeHaan, who played Harry Osborn, aka Green Goblin, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 casting the film, he was asked if he wanted to reprise his character. While DeHaan emphasized “never say never,” he doesn't expect to receive that call anytime soon, sharing the following:

I mean, you should never say never, but honestly, I haven't talked to anyone having to do with the producing side of Spider-Man in about 10 years. So I would be shocked to receive this phone call. [Chuckles]…I mean, look, I love playing like comic book characters, superheroes, that kind of thing. I would be very interested in returning to this world in some way. But for this to be Spider-Man related, I would be absolutely shocked, because, again, I haven't gotten a phone call or email or anything from these people in 10 years. Related The best and worst scene from every Spider-Man movie Spider-Man has a long history in live-action, with three generations of Peter Parker films including some amazing scenes and some not-so-great ones.

How Dane DeHaan's Green Goblin Could Still Return in Future Marvel Film

Although he does not appear in the MCU timeline via Spider-Man: No Way Home, DeHaan's version of Green Goblin could reappear thanks to a few Marvel options. One of them would be The Amazing Spider-Man 3, as there has been constant movement to see Garfield produce his third film. In terms of other Sony-Marvel properties, DeHaan's Marvel nemesis could also appear in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versebecause these films are a crossover between animation and live action. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming, DeHaan could appear in big multiverse projects like Avengers 5 And Avengers: Secret Wars, as these films will likely revisit many Marvel-related live-action properties. Not only does this give the audience a chance to see what DeHaan's Green Goblin is up to at this point, but it's also a natural way to bring back Garfield's Spider-Man. At the very least, they could have a brief scene to show that Spider-Man and Green Goblin had more confrontations after the events of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

While The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was poorly rendered by Sony Pictures, DeHaan's casting as Green Goblin was not one of the 2014 film's weak points. Unfortunately, DeHaan never got the chance to flesh out his version of the Marvel villain, since The Amazing Spider-Man 3 And The Amazing Spider-Man 4 was scrapped. Hopefully, The Amazing Spider-Man the universe will be explored to some extent for the foreseeable future.





In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield reprises the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, responsible for balancing his high school life and his responsibilities as a hero. After reconnecting with his old friend, Harry Osborn, Peter learns details about his late father's mysterious past and begins to connect the dots including his father's disappearance, the emergence of new supervillains and other Dark dealings in his town are all linked to Oscorp.



