Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 73, collapses after his 36-year-old fiancee faces additional charges





Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei has chosen to stand by his fiancée Chris Wong, despite the latter receiving an additional charge from the city's immigration department. Wong, a Chinese national, faced six charges earlier in February for overstaying, using counterfeit documents and making false statements to obtain an entry permit, among other charges. She was indicted on an additional charge at the Shatin Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (April 16) for failing to comply with the prescribed stay limit upon entering Hong Kong while employed, Dimsum reported Daily. Outside the courtroom, Lee, 73, broke down in tears while speaking to reporters. In an interview with HK01, the former TVB star made it clear that his feelings for Wong, 36, would not change despite reports suggesting otherwise. She saw information suggesting I didn't want her anymore. I want her to know that I won't abandon her. I told him not to believe what other people say. It all makes no sense, he said. To reassure Wong of his presence and support at today's hearing, Lee deliberately dressed in a striking purple shirt, denim jeans and carried a briefcase. She needs support and I am her biggest supporter, he said. Lee, who works mainly in China, added that he now only takes jobs that allow him to travel easily between Hong Kong and the mainland, as he wants to visit Wong every day. Wong is currently in detention at the Tai Lam Center for Women in Hong Kong. I have visited him daily for the past few months, except when I have to go to Guangzhou for work, he said. Wong, whose real name is Wang Qingxia, was arrested by Hong Kong authorities last February for allegedly overstaying her residency. She will remain in the custody of the Prison Service until her next hearing on May 28.

