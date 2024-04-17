Entertainment
Under the Bridge review Lily Gladstone leads a respectful but bland true crime drama | Television
AThe true crime drama of the year 2024, Hulus Under the Bridge at least knows the giant potholes of the genre to avoid. The eight-episode limited series starring Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, an adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's 2005 book about a sensational murder in Canada, neither knows how to glorify law enforcement as hyper-competent, nor prioritizes life emotionality of the perpetrators to the detriment of the faceless victims, or to depict gratuitous violence. I think people should be remembered for who they were, not what happened to them, Keough, like Godfrey, tells the parents of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old girl horribly beaten to death and drowned by unknown people and its so-called. friends. As an exercise in how to turn real crime into entertainment with real perpetrators and victims, particularly Virk, ably played by Vritika Gupta, Under the Bridge is self-aware and empathetic, thinking clearly about the implications, its heart in the right place.
Unfortunately, as a television show it often feels like a flat, lukewarm, stale cola, reminiscent of something livelier and brighter. Although it assiduously avoids some of the worst tropes of so-called dead girls, it falls prey to the most annoying of prestige streaming television: bloated episode counts, multiple timelines, unclear formal changes, ominous voiceovers , correct political errors (on racism). , incompetent law enforcement, trauma and more) for nuanced and compelling craftsmanship.
Although the crime itself is almost too gruesome to believe, there is little to distinguish Under the Bridge, developed by the late Godfrey and Quinn Shephard, from other newer and better crime dramas such as Under the Banner of Heaven , The Staircase, The Act. or The Girl from Plainville, nor shows unraveling stomach-churning dead girl crimes like True Detective or Mare of Easttown. The series is most overtly reminiscent of the superlative Sharp Objects, HBO's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's novel, in that it also revolves around an unscrupulous journalist, with a capital T. Troubled returns to investigate the shocking murder of a teenage girl in her small hometown, after escaping the tragic death of a sibling. But while Amy Adams' portrayal of unethical journalist was compelling, to say the least, and the late Jean-Marc Valles's hypnotic vision of Midwestern gothic, Under the Bridge is cold, even as it attempts to capture the inexplicably burning rage of teenage girls. (and a misplaced, murderously angry teenager, played by Euphorias Javon Walton) on a small British Columbia island in 1997.
The leaders of these girls are indeed terrifying Josephine Brooks (Chloe Guidry), the alpha dog prone to bite fast and hard, Kelly Ellard (Izzy G), the scary and deadly beta predator. The girls were self-proclaimed gangstas who idolized John Gotti and fetishized mob violence; they exercised their cruelty on Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow), a fellow black resident of the Josephines group home, and especially on Reena, a shy, friend-hungry outcast harboring a burgeoning obsession with the Notorious B.I.G. (The series demonstrates just enough of the moral panic of the late '90s over the influence of pop culture on teenagers.)
The first half of the series reveals both the gang's attraction to a young outcast like Reena and the months, days, hours and minutes before her death. Reena was isolated, the eldest daughter of a South Asian family, her mother Suman (Archie Panjabi) a devout Jehovah's Witness, her father Manjit (Ezra Faroque Khan) a Sikh immigrant from India, she was a minority within of a minority on a very white island. . Even in death, her life was considered a low-priority runaway and bic by the Saanich police (the nickname was because she was disposable, Dusty says, in one of many authoritarian lines). Only Godfrey, returned from New York to write a book about Victoria's disaffected youth, and Officer Cam Bentland (Gladstone), another outsider as an Aboriginal woman adopted by the police chief (Matt Craven), take charge. Reena's disappearance seriously.
Gladstone, although sometimes prone to exaggeration, always imbued her characters with a deep dignity, and does so again despite working with little characterization beyond loneliness and sadness as an adopted Aboriginal woman in a casually racist white family, a trait that highlights Canadian shame. national crimes, but that is not enough for a whole person. Still, Gladstone is a reassuring presence on screen, even if she's forced to visibly wince at every mention of the word race or invocation of her boss/baby daddy. Keough, who rose above the mediocre Daisy Jones and the Six, is also poorly served by the material; its portrayal of Rebecca as a self-absorbed, borderless journalist who sleeps with a police source and does drugs with a teenager is at least watchable, if barely acceptable.
The thread of her investigation, if it can be called that, is difficult to understand, but at least there are other, more interesting, if not fluid, threads, Reena's dramatic rebellion against her parents in the months before her death . The fourth episode, written by Stuti Malhotra and directed by Nimisha Mujkerji, embodies the promises and pitfalls of this sprawling expansion, juxtaposing the Virks family's story as immigrants to British Columbia with a humiliating and difficult-to-watch dinner party which they are organizing for Reenas soon. -be attackers. The lines are sharp and clunky, the episode is too long, but the point remains: there was more to this story then, a different and better way to tell it now. If only his practice remained true to his principles.
