Sean and James, the sons of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, release their first song together

There's a new song from Lennon and McCartney – but it's not from the famous Beatles legends.

The new single, titled “Primrose Hill,” was recently released by James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, who are musicians themselves.

James McCartney (left) and Sir Paul McCartney Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age/Green Carpet Collection)



“'Primrose Hill' is here! Today I'm very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon,” McCartney wrote in a statement. Instagram post SATURDAY. “With the release of this song, I feel like we’re really starting to get the ball rolling and I’m so excited to continue sharing music with you.”

McCartney is the son of Paul McCartney with his first wife Linda and Ono Lennon is the son of John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono.

According to the younger McCartney, the inspiration for the new single came from a vision he had as a child in Scotland “on a beautiful summer's day”.

“As I let go, I saw my true love and savior in my mind,” he wrote in a separate post. “‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding that person.”

The acoustic song, named after a park in north London, recalls a time spent with a loved one at the popular park.

Mary McCartney, professional photographer and sister of James McCartney, captured a short video clip of his brother.

Paul McCartney announced the release of his son's new song on social media.

“My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' – listen to it! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song,” he wrote on Facebook.

