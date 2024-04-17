We need to find those responsible and bring them money: the day Inigo Philbrick and I tried to pocket a Banksy | Art

TTo be a good art dealer, you must be both prescient and manipulative. Simply being able to spot a trend or an artist is not enough. You have to know how to take advantage of the situation, buy early and keep your cool. That I never had this instinct can be proven by the fact that when I went to British street artist Banksys' Christmas pop-up, Santas Ghetto, in December 2004, I bought two prints for 100 each. I took them home, stuck one on my wall with thumbtacks in bright light from a south-facing window, and promptly lost the other to the murky gods from under the bed. Today, in good condition, these prints would be worth more than 150,000 copies. Each.

When I told Inigo [Philbrick] This story, he almost fell out of his chair laughing. The art world at the time cared little for Banksy and I suspect that feeling was mutual. Inigo, however, sensed an opportunity. One afternoon in the fall of 2007, he emailed me a picture of a pair of metal doors. The email contained no text but the subject line said: Call me when you saw this. At first I was confused. The doors looked ordinary, dirty. The photo was blurry but when I zoomed in I noticed down the left door what appeared to be a Banksy rat wearing a baseball cap and holding a beatbox on his shoulder.

When I arrived at the Rats in east London half an hour later, it was dark and raining. I found Inigo sitting on a low wall, huddled under an umbrella and glued to his BlackBerry. I found the owner on the land register, he said flatly, but I don't think that's the right way to do it. What we want to do is find the building manager, offer to replace the doors and get him some money. Say 5000 for the door and 10000 for the guy? We want him to feel motivated.

Where are we going to get 15,000 from?

Well, think about it all, said Inigo dismissively. The important thing is to accept our offer quickly and keep the builder quiet. We don't want him to find out what it might be worth.

How much do you think it's worth?

I won't know until I get a response from my guy at Phillipsbut I would guess over $50,000.

Inigo and I returned early on a Saturday and the building, which housed offices and design studios, was quiet. Through the windows we could see a cleaning lady at work and a security guard dozing. He woke up shivering as I pushed open the locked glass doors. I smiled widely. He stood up from his chair, 6 feet 6 inches away.

Hello, I said cheerfully. Are you the property manager?

Yes. And then after thinking about it, he said: Sometimes. It was good enough for me.

We are interested in your doors.

We walked to the back of the building, Inigo keeping a few steps behind us, unable to suppress a smile. The man looked at the doors then back at me. So what do you want? Is anything wrong? He asked.

We collect street art, I told him grandiloquently. We want to buy this rat's doors. He looked at me as if I had suddenly started singing.

We have this wall. It's a brick wall, with a layer of concrete and paint on top. Can you remove the painting?

Inigo stepped forward and intervened. We were happy to pay for their replacement. And to give you some money if you could help us make this happen. The man looked at Inigo and then at me before crouching down in front of the door and inspecting the Banksy rat. Do you really want this? » he asked, looking at us both. I'll have to speak to the building manager.

I thought you were the building manager? I said.

I'm just the night manager. Things like that, he said, pointing to the rat, have to go through him. It must be worth something to you, all this effort, he stopped. You will have to come back on Monday.

The following week, Inigo called. They screwed us, man. The door. Let's go. I passed by earlier and there are some guys installing new doors.

WA few weeks later, Inigo and I were walking home from a night out when his pace picked up. I found something you need to see. We quickly reached a motorcycle shop in Clerkenwell with an empty lot next to it. Inigo turned to show me the side wall. The plaster was an uneven white and a large area had been haphazardly covered in gray paint. At the top were four black-and-white stencilled figures, elderly faces atop bodies clad in youthful streetwear. One of them, a woman with curlers and a chain, was sitting on an '80s-style beatbox. Above, sprayed in bright pink paint, were the words OLD SKOOL.

I'm not 100% yet, he's a Banksy, Inigo said after letting the impact of the revelation take place; Even drunk on a wet street late at night, Inigo instinctively knew how to point to a work of art. I sent an image to David. (David was a fellow Goldsmiths and Banksy obsessive who managed to write almost all of his essays, no matter the issue, about Banksy.)

I mean, it's great, I said hesitantly, but it's on a fucking wall. A door was one thing, but this one is different.

I know. But it must be doable, right? Must be. Think of all these frescoes that are being moved around Italy. And these things are fucking old. In the mustard light of the streetlamps, I couldn't read his expression. He was probably joking. We will need a funder, he continued. I have someone in mind. The father of a high school friend. It will be expensive, but it could be very lucrative.

The next few weeks were a mix of anxiety and excitement. Phillips' street art specialist assured us that there would be buyers for such work through its private sales division. The only problem was removing it in one piece.

Afterwards, Inigo gained the support of thirty thousand people with the possibility of adding 20 more if we needed. Then we split the winnings and hit the phones. Nervous about repeating what had happened before, I described what we wanted to do in the vagueest terms possible.

We have this wall, I would start. It is a brick wall, made from London bricks. Probably Victorian? Then there is a layer of concrete on top (I felt like I was describing a cake) and on top of the concrete is a painting. Can you remove the painting? This usually resulted in silence, sometimes in greater vocal dismay, and other times simply in the impasse of a tone. The few people I could keep on the phone long enough to explain what we were trying to do quickly hung up when I told them we didn't own or even have access to the building in question.

Finally, I called a builder I knew, Joe, who had done work on my mother's house a few years before. Inigo and I agreed to meet him in Clerkenwell after hours at the scooter shops.

Well, there's your first problem, Joe told us, tapping the middle of the mural.

What is? I asked.

It's not level, is it? It's painted on the chimney post, look. We watched. The chimney at the back of the building protruded through the middle of the mural, something none of us had noticed before. This will make removal much more difficult, Joe continued. You would have to do it in stages, then glue it back together. Five pieces. Not simple at all.

Just then we heard a clicking sound nearby and a tall, fleshy man poked his head around the corner. He held a set of keys in one hand and a motorcycle helmet in the other.

Can I help you guys? All three of us froze, caught in the act.

Hello, Inigo said sharply. We admired your mural. What are our chances of buying it?

It's too late, I'm afraid, said the man. Oddly, someone bought it last week. Funny. It's been there for years and no one has ever asked about it, then two people in one week. A German bought it. I'm going to have it removed in the new year.

Could you ask me how much he paid you for this? » asked Inigo. We may be able to give you a better offer.

At this, the man stood up from his scooter and seemed to grow taller, wider. He paid the building owner $1,000. As far as I'm concerned, it's over. He had started to put on his helmet when Inigo intervened.

We could pay the owner $5,000, and there would be something for you too, of course. Species?

Listen, buddy, he said. I just ran the bike shop, but the owner isn't one to go back on a deal. That's not going to happen, okay? And with that, he strapped on his helmet and sat heavily on his scooter, slowly riding it towards Inigo. For a brief moment there was a standoff, but then Inigo stepped aside and the man walked off into the evening.

Inigo turned to me and rolled his eyes. Fuck, I said in response.

I felt completely deflated. It had been a long time since our first agreements and I was sure that Inigo would soon lose interest in our friendship. I was beginning to realize that he was a strange mix of fierce determination and an easy-going attitude. It wasn’t until years later that I realized this was the perfect path to becoming an art dealer. So many potential sales come to nothing that disappointment is an inevitable part of the job. I took the defeats too personally; the setbacks stick to my skin like thorns. But to Inigo, they only seemed to stimulate him.