The film legend looks unrecognizable as he sports long hair and a bushy beard while filming in Dublin – but can you guess who he is?

A film legend looked unrecognizable as he played his character during filming in Dublin on Tuesday.

The actor's appearance was drastically transformed as he sported thick gray hair and a bushy beard for the outdoor scene.

While filming in North Great George's Street in the Irish capital, the star also wore a dark navy coat with matching pants and black shoes.

The star, who was filming the upcoming series Sherlock & Daughter, completed her look with a brown bow tie and a cane.

But can you guess who he is?

That's right, it's David Thewlis.

The actor has appeared in a wide variety of film and television roles throughout his nearly 40-year career.

He memorably played the kindly Hogwarts professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series.

David has also had roles in films including Seven Years in Tibet, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and The Theory Of Everything.

He will also play a character called Peylak in the third and fourth Avatar sequels, which are expected to be released in 2025 and 2029.

On television, he appeared in the critically acclaimed series Fargo as well as Only Fools And Horses and The Sandman.

In Sherlock & Daughter, David plays the iconic fictional detective who becomes embroiled in a malicious conspiracy involving his nemesis, Professor Moriarty (played by Dougray Scott).

Sherlock joins forces with Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt), a young American whose mother was recently murdered.

That's right, it's David Thewlis (pictured with co-star Blu Hunt)

As they work together, Amelia begins to suspect that Sherlock might be her long-lost father.

The series, announced in February, will include eight-hour episodes directed by Bryn Higgins.

Sherlock & Daughter will air in the UK and Ireland on Discovery+ and in America on The CW.