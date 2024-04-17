Tattoo Artist/Registered Nurse Changing Lives, One Pigment at a Time





Eagle Ridge Hospital's outpatient clinic is nothing like a tattoo parlor. However, since 2012, this is where tattoo artist and registered nurse Sandi Saunier has perfected her craft by tattooing areolas on the breasts of breast cancer survivors. (An areola is the dark-colored skin surrounding the nipple.) “Breast cancer causes physical and emotional trauma,” says Sandi. “While I tattoo we talk, laugh and sometimes cry.” Gen, in her early 30s, was referred to Sandi after undergoing a double mastectomy. “When the bandages came off, I cried for days,” says the radiation technologist. “I wanted to look normal, and getting my areolas tattooed was the last missing piece for me before I could feel completely healed.” (Image) Close-up of Sandi Saunier tattooing a patient at Areola Tattoo Clinic. Helping patients heal comes naturally to Sandi, a surgical nurse. But tattooing wasn't on her radar until 2009, when a plastic surgeon floated the idea of ​​an areola tattoo clinic. “We realized that many women, after reconstructive surgery, did not complete the process because they were not comfortable going to a tattoo artist or they could not afford the procedure,” Sandi explains. She trained with a medical tattoo specialist as well as a regular tattoo artist. In 2012, the Areola Tattoo Clinic moved from Surrey Memorial Hospital to Eagle Ridge Hospital, where it now operates one day a week. The rest of the time, Sandi works as a surgical nurse. “ As a nurse, you never spend an hour and a half with a patient, just the two of you,” she says. “For me, getting an areola tattoo is instant gratification. I see patients arrive with nothing and in less than two hours, they feel fulfilled. (Video) Sandi Saunier, registered nurse (RN), Areola tattoo artist To date, Sandi has tattooed the areolas of approximately 1,300 breast cancer survivors. His work is made possible by donations, including continued funding from the Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation. “The Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation has been proud to support and fund the Areola Tattoo Clinic since 2012,” says Kristina Chung, Executive Director of the Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation. “Relying solely on donations, this invaluable service provides essential healing and support to breast cancer survivors, and we are honored to play such a vital role in their recovery.” Through continued community support and generous donations, we are committed to maintaining this service free of charge, ensuring accessible care for breast cancer survivors who wish to undergo this procedure as part of their recovery. journey.” The program is available to mastectomy patients across the Lower Mainland who are referred by a surgeon. For more information, call 604-469-5886.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fraserhealth.ca/news/2024/Apr/Tattoo-ArtistRegistered-Nurse-changing-lives-one-pigment-at-a-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos