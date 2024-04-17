Entertainment
Maynard James Keenan throws a birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl. To be on time. – Daily News
When an offbeat rock star Maynard James Keenan Turning 50 in 2014, the singer threw a party at the Greek Theater for two nights featuring two of his three different bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer alongside the band Failure.
Ten years later, Keenan returns with Sessanta, a 60th birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 20.
A Perfect Circle and Puscifer are back. Keenan's third and biggest band, Tool, recently finished their own tour and they're bringing old friends Primus. And this time, it's also on the road.
The Sessanta tour kicked off April 2 with the first of two concerts in Boston. After traveling across the country, it reaches San Diego on Thursday, April 18, passes through the Hollywood Bowl for these two shows, and heads north to the Greek Theater in Berkeley on Sunday, April 21.
Like the Cinquanta shows in Los Angeles a decade ago, the Sessanta shows will mix bands and artists throughout the night. One group may kick off the show and be joined by members of another after a song or two. Each band will have their own spotlight on stage, but musicians come and go.
Or maybe just sit in lawn chairs drinking red wine, like they did at the 2014 shows.
We caught up with Keenan by phone at his home in Arizona, where he was overseeing work on the wineries and restaurants he owns and operates there. In an interview edited for length and clarity, he talked about the plan for the Bowl show, how different songs end up in his different bands, and most importantly why you should never be late to a Maynard show James Keenan.
Q: After Cinquanta at the Greek Theater, did you always think you would do another one 10 years later?
A: Well, you know, as we got closer, I considered doing something similar, even unrelated to the anniversary. But COVID and new albums and touring kind of put a damper on all that. It was therefore logical to keep it for the 60th.
Q: This time it's also bigger. More of a mini-tour, I guess.
A: We will be visiting places all over the state. I wish I could do more. Time does not permit it.
Q: Tell me a little bit about how you planned it this time.
A: There are three groups and we will all share the stage. So A Perfect Circle will do a few songs, then Puscifer will do a few songs and Primus will do a few songs. And keep spinning like that. Some of us will appear on other bands' songs.
We'll probably have some special guests, especially at the Hollywood Bowl because, you know, it's Los Angeles and a lot of our friends live there. That's pretty much the order of the day. It's just a rotation and shared guest spots. And we have some new songs that we're playing. So that’s also it.
Q: At the Greek Theater, the performers sat on stage and watched others perform. I would drink wine, then go upstairs and sing. Will it be like before?
A: I wouldn't want to spoil anything. We've figured it out logistically, so it'll be kind of what it was before, but with a few twists.
Q: I'm curious how complicated, or simple, it is to manage all the comings and goings.
A: We try to make sure that we plan enough to know where in case of an improvisation or a last minute decision, as long as we have 95% of it planned out for how it's going to play out, then some of the other 5% can be the flexible part.
Q: What made Primus the right choice for a third band to perform at these shows?
A: I think the relationship I developed with Les Claypool and Ler [Larry “Ler” LaLonde] over the years. And my old, already established relationship with Tim [“Herb” Alexander]. Tim played on Puscifer songs, he played on Perfect Circle songs, so it just made sense to have him, to bring them out.
Q: So how does it feel to go through the different songs you've created over the years with Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer?
A: Well, there is a map associated with each song and you connect directly to the map. It's already established. So it's easy. Conversations are like talking to your old high school friends, work colleagues, or family. You're going to have different conversations with each of them.
Q: How do I know if a song is for Tool, A Perfect Circle or Puscifer?
A: Generally speaking, the music is written first and I react to the music. I wrote a lot more. Early. I wrote a lot with A Perfect Circle. And then recently, I've been writing more with Puscifer. So putting it back and just having Billy [Howerdel) create things for Perfect Circle and having Mat [Mitchell] I present things for Puscifer, the seed starts with them, and then I react to what I hear, as always.
Q: Does each of the three groups respond to a different interest that you have in music?
A: I have no idea.
Q: Since A Perfect Circle hasn't toured as recently as Puscifer or Tool, what will it be like to be back with Billy and the other people who are going to be a part of it this time?
A: Do you find that when you go home, for example, for a family reunion or a vacation, you kind of slip back into your old habits a little bit and maybe your accent from wherever you're from kind of comes out?
Q: Yes, yes.
A: Even.
Q: Let me ask you about your wineries. I know it has increased a lot in recent years. Tell me what it's like there now.
A:We have about 110 acres of vineyards in Arizona. We have Caduceus Cellars in Jerome, but I have several wineries, because we not only have Caduceus but we have Merkin and we have Four Eight Wineworks and my Queen B sparkling wines.
So it’s quite an expanse. We have a trattoria in Cottonwood with the winery right next door, surrounded by five acres of vineyards, and we just opened a fried chicken restaurant because the mead we were making was pretty delicious. I was trying to figure out how to present mead in a way that made sense and I had a recipe for fried chicken, so we kind of merged the two and it turned out really well.
Q: For you, working in this non-musical wine world, what satisfaction do you get from it?
A: They are riddles. These are all creative solutions to challenges and obstacles. These are just riddles.
Q: Will we see you again in a decade for the Setenta Tour?
A:Hopefully. The most important thing you want to make sure to get home in your item is to arrive on time because the show starts when the show starts. There is no opener. If you want to listen to the first song, it's not what you're expecting. So show up on time, be in your seat ready to go, because this won't be a normal show.
Q: So you will leave around 7:30 p.m., the time indicated on the ticket?
A:I am a former soldier. We start on time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/04/17/maynard-james-keenan-is-throwing-a-birthday-party-at-the-hollywood-bowl-be-on-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Navy flies planes across Taiwan Strait, after US-China defense chiefs talk
- Maynard James Keenan throws a birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl. To be on time. – Daily News
- Innovations in cricket protein and jet fuel win The Liveability Challenge 2024 | News | Eco business
- Are Buck Mason jeans good? A Review of the Full Saddle Jean
- New partnership connects Virginia Tech Marymount in STEM
- Copenhagen's historic stock market on fire | BBC News
- Police try to shut down the event on the right as Nigel Farage speaks
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes western Japan, and there are no tsunami warnings yet world News
- Sentences in Cypher case will be postponed, FIA warns
- German-Chinese relations: “Scholz won’t go very far with this”
- Confirmed: Baahubali actor to star next in directorial Aditya Hasans | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews