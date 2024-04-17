Parineeti Chopra says she's guilty of following bad advice: she knew nothing about Bollywood, made films that weren't good | Bollywood News





Parineeti Chopra is widely appreciated for her work in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, where she played the role of Amarjot Kaur. In a recent interview, Parineeti spoke about her older films and said that she made a lot of mistakes in her career and hopes. that she is not judged for that. The actor also said that she had a lot of people around her who gave her advice and she thought she didn't know much about the film industry and hence took advice which proved detrimental to his career. Parineeti, who is the cousin of global superstar Priyanka Chopra, shared with India Today, “I think I've heard a lot of bad advice and I think I've done a lot of films that were seen as the right thing to do, as being commercial. , being bankable, being a marketable actor but didn't necessarily suit me. In fact, I am guilty of listening to this noise and succumbing to it. In fact, I didn't hold on. If I had stuck to mine and listened to my instincts, I probably would have made fewer mistakes. Parineeti Chopra said that many people around her tell her to follow the trends in terms of her choice of films and they even influence her fashion choices. “Before, I thought I didn't know anything about this industry, that I had to listen to these people and I did. But this is not the right way. All these ups and downs happened because I was trying and testing,” she said. ALSO READ | Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali had decided to make a film on the murdered singer, but he instead made a film on himself The actor added that she has a “better understanding” of what she needs to do now. “All I need is for directors and producers to see that same talent, see that I'm the same actor I've always been, not judge me on those decisions and give me work, and give me this opportunity,” she said and added: “I hope my mistakes are not judged and I hope people see me past them and believe in my talent and that I will get this job again.” Parineeti Chopra won the National Film Award Special Mention for her second film Ishaqzaade. His last few films failed to impress the audience. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/parineeti-chopra-says-she-is-guilty-of-taking-wrong-advice-9276028/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos