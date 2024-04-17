



Off-course golf entertainment is a booming industry, and for good reason. It combines two things that everyone knows and loves: going out and having fun doing sports. What's better than enjoying a crisp brew with your friends and throwing golf balls into the sky? Not much, really. In recent years, the golf and family entertainment market has completely taken off, with driving ranges and family recreation centers currently worth $16.7 billion in the United States alone. Family and entertainment centers reached $21.05 billion in revenue in 2021 and are expected to reach $37.58 billion by 2026. That's a whopping 78.5% growth, to be exact. And literally tons of people are participating in the trend. In fact, there are currently 15.5 million off-course golfers, a huge number that has actually surpassed the number of on-course golfers in 2022. Not to mention that off-course experiences have brought together a fairly diverse and compelling audience: 45% of off-course golfers are women and 27% of new golfers are 1,834 years old. Everyone wants to have fun. That's why GolfSuites is stepping up to build the next phase of the industry. They are revamping off-course golf with meticulous attention to detail and a strong commitment to quality. This includes locally inspired, premier food and beverage menus; professional quality golf balls; and coaching options that will actually help you clean up your swing. In reality, these are not ordinary fairways. They are building impressive facilities that include: a driving range of more than 250 meters

green sites and simulated dangers

ball flight and tracking within 34 inches

restaurants, bars and even live music There's a reason why Kevin Harrington (yes, that Kevin Harrington, Shark tank) in partnership with GolfSuites. They serve as an accessible yet more refined family entertainment center where beginner golfers can have fun and expert golfers can succeed in their game. Additionally, it also provides a very pleasant place for non-golfers to simply relax, enjoy food and chatting with friends amid the soft swoosh of the clubs. This is why they are presented as an investment opportunity with high potential. Their locations are profitable and the market is already huge and still growing. People want to play golf and go to entertainment venues. Oh, and GolfSuites clearly differentiates itself from its competitors, with plenty of market share up for grabs. And just FYI: In the United States alone, there are more than 444 cities with populations of more than 75,000 that could accommodate a 40-bay GolfSuites location. They can open faster, in more locations and with higher margins. GolfSuites is poised for scale. Help build the future of golf entertainment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningbrew.com/daily/stories/2024/04/17/golfsuites-future-of-golf-entertainment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos