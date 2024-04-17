Entertainment
Actor Hugh Grant settles invasion of privacy lawsuit against Murdoch's Sun tabloid
By Sam Tobin and Michael Holden
LONDON (Reuters) – British actor Hugh Grant has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of Rupert Murdoch's tabloid The Sun over allegations that journalists used private investigators to tap his phone and burglarize his house, he announced Wednesday.
Grant, alongside King Charles' son Prince Harry, was suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged large-scale illegal information gathering, including landline wiretapping, burglaries and “blaming” of confidential information concerning him.
Famous for films such as “Love Actually,” “Paddington 2” and “Notting Hill,” Grant has become a prominent campaigner for press reform since the phone hacking scandal emerged more than a decade ago. years old, and recently teamed up with Harry. years.
His case was one of several likely to go to trial at London's High Court in January, but the actor said he had agreed to settle with NGN.
“News Group claims they are completely innocent of the things I accused of the Sun,” he posted on X. “As is often the case with completely innocent people, they are offering me a huge amount of money to keep this case out of court.”
NGN said the settlement was reached “without admission of liability.” “It is in the financial interests of both parties not to proceed with a costly trial,” said an NGN spokesperson.
Grant previously filed a lawsuit against NGN over the now-defunct News of the World tabloid, which was settled in 2012, a year after NGN apologized to victims and the paper was shut down by the media mogul Murdoch following public backlash over hacking. .
NGN has consistently rejected allegations of wrongdoing by Sun staff, having settled more than 1,300 cases and around 300 others through its own compensation scheme, without admitting any liability in relation to that newspaper.
However, the settlement of Grant's lawsuit, which focused exclusively on alleged wrongdoing at the Sun, raises questions about the sustainability of this long-standing position.
NO LIABILITY
“The Sun accepts no responsibility and makes no admission about the allegations,” the NGN spokesperson said.
Grant said he did not want to settle and wanted his charges tested in court, but said if he won lower damages after a trial than NGN was offering him now, he would required to pay the legal costs of both parties.
“Rupert Murdoch's lawyers are very expensive,” wrote the actor, who said he would spend the money on pressure groups such as Hacked Off, which campaigns against press intrusion.
“So even if every allegation was proven in court, I would still be liable for costs approaching £10 million. I'm afraid I'm afraid of that closure.”
The settlement could reduce the chances of NGN facing trial over allegations of illegal information gathering, even though Harry's trial continues and the prince has repeatedly spoken of his “mission” to purge the press British.
Harry and other plaintiffs last month sought to implicate Murdoch in the case, alleging he was personally involved in a cover-up of wrongdoing, with a decision on their application still pending.
NGN says the plaintiffs are using these lawsuits as a way to attack the tabloid press and that the allegations against current and former staff constitute “a slanderous and cynical attack on their integrity.”
On Wednesday, NGN attorney Anthony Hudson asked the court to order that the full trial, currently scheduled for January, be held instead to decide whether the plaintiffs should have filed their lawsuits against the publisher sooner.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton, Alex Richardson and Toby Chopra)
