K-9 Dax's career was worthy of Hollywood

Dog lovers across Illinois mourned the death of Dax, the famous cop K-9, last week. They also became a little neglectful of his partner, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza.

Handling a police dog is a special job and Forlenza has worked with Dax serving Lake County residents for nearly 10 years. Putting down a pet is not a pleasant task, as many of you know.

They are part of your family, which close-knit pack dogs normally join with relish. For Forlenza, the decision to have his partner, someone who supported him every day, euthanized by a veterinarian must have been an extremely difficult decision.

However, no one wants to see an animal suffer. Dax was clearly suffering from injuries he sustained in the line of duty.

There is no way to properly quantify or express what Dax's service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the country and most of all me, a Forlenza said in a statement. But I can't help but say that his service was exemplary and, more importantly, saved countless lives, including mine. I am proud to have been his master and best friend for the past nine years.

The dog was euthanized April 12, two days after being recognized by the sheriff's office during a retirement ceremony, Clifford Ward reported in a News-Sun front-page story the other day. The German shepherd, aka Alsatian, had been forced into retirement after being injured while he and Forlenza apprehended a suspect early last month in the unincorporated town of Zion.

The K-9 was paralyzed from the rear end, but regained the ability to function. However, veterinarians diagnosed him with spinal disc disease and it was determined that he would not be able to return to duty.

Back and spinal problems are common ailments suffered by German Shepherds, even those who lounge on couches and don't stalk criminals while on duty. They are prone to hip dysplasia, which can lead to arthritis and degenerative spinal stenosis, according to social media sites aimed at owners of the breed.

K-9 Dax will always hold a special place in our hearts and we are incredibly saddened by his passing, Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. Idleburg has been a longtime supporter of the use of K-9s in police work.

Hopefully the sheriff will make sure Forlenza gets a replacement if he wants another K-9 partner. As an owner of various dogs and breeds over the decades, it is also a difficult choice to make for one who has had to euthanize a canine companion.

With Dax's death, the sheriff's office has six K-9 cops left on the field: Boomer, Duke, Danno, Ryker, Echo and Axel. They and their handlers have repeatedly demonstrated law enforcement successes for Lake County residents, Idleburg noted.

Dax was a rock star in the K-9 community, achieving universal recognition for his service. He joined the sheriff's office in the spring of 2015, at 13 months old, after an intense eight-week initial training program at Tops K9 in Grayslake.

According to the sheriff's office, this training includes dog psychology, obedience, agility, tracking, scent detection and much more. Then the dogs and their partners train as a team until they are ready to take duty. Dax was born in the Czech Republic, another immigrant who came to embrace the United States and do good.

According to the sheriff's office, Dax and Forlenza's team located more than 400 criminal suspects, as well as people who were missing or in danger. They discovered hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs worth millions of dollars; they seized dozens of firearms abandoned by offenders; and participated in hundreds of community and school events.

An enterprising screenwriter might want to try to turn Dax's successful detective career into a Hollywood project. This might turn out to be better than some of the recent films released in theaters lately.

We've all had our indoctrination to project canine stars like Lassie, an aspiring K-9, and Rin Tin Tin, the legendary dog ​​who hung out at Fort Apache with the cavalry in an ABC television series in the 1950s.

There is precedent for recent films featuring and starring police dogs. In 1989, there was “Turner & Hooch,” with Tom Hanks and a French mastiff as partners, and “K-9,” with Chicagoan Jim Belushi; the 2021 Netflix film “Rescued by Ruby,” the true story of Rhode Island state troopers’ adoption of a shelter dog who became their canine partner; and most recently, “Dog,” co-directed by Channing Tatum which co-starred a veteran Belgian Malinois combat dog.

I don't know about anyone else, but I would line up at a Marcus theater to see the on-screen exploits of good dog Dax and his partner Forlenza.

Charles Selle is a former News-Sun reporter, political editor and editor.

[email protected]

X @sellenews