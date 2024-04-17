Entertainment
Bill Schultz sues over DEI policy claim
Al Roker and his production banner have been sued by Bill Schultz, former executive producer of an animated children's television series in development. Schultz (The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Garfield) claims he was fired for objecting to the company's failure to follow a diversity initiative intended to bring minority writers into PBS television productions.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York federal court, alleges that Al Roker Entertainment executives “brutally ignored” a diversity, equity and inclusion program, commonly known as DEI, mandated by PBS, which covered the majority of production expenses for animated series. Weather Hunterstrying to have black writers edit scripts written by white scribes to give the appearance of a diverse writers' room.
In Hollywood, some consider DEI to be particularly important in efforts to promote diversity, on and behind the screen. The programs, however, have faced legal scrutiny from plaintiffs who say the companies are not properly implementing the initiatives and, more recently, from others who say they constitute discrimination against non-privileged groups, particularly following the Supreme Court's opinion rejecting the affirmative opinion. action. In March, CBS Studios was sued for allegedly imposing diversity quotas that discriminated against straight white men. Some companies have moved away from explicitly naming racial groups in the DEI, preferring to speak of “underrepresented groups.”
According to the complaint filed Tuesday, Weather Hunters has a unique ownership structure in which the majority of the series' production costs are covered by PBS, while Al Roker Entertainment retains full ownership of the series. PBS provided 70 percent of the project's funding for 40 half-hour episodes, conditional on adhering to a DEI plan.
The lawsuit says efforts to promote diversity were particularly vital to PBS given that Weather HuntersThe target population was black families. But Schultz claims that executives at Al Roker Entertainment, to whom Roker allegedly gave “total authority” to run the series, “treated the DEI policy as discretionary and an obstacle to be circumvented.”
Schultz received notice that he had terminated his contract for personnel-related misconduct, among other things, shortly after an August 2023 meeting in which the show's editor-in-chief said that he “could not meet the production schedule if BIPOC writers were used.” to write the stories” and that “he would need to hire experienced non-BIPOC writers,” the lawsuit claims.
“Instead of giving BIPOC writers opportunities as had been intended, the editor-in-chief, repeating a strategy previously advocated and supported by the management of Al Roker Entertainment when it comes to writing, wanted writers “not -BIPOC” write the stories, then bring on a 'BIPOC' writer and post the stories/episodes [were] in shape, they could be “by hand[ed] to BIPOC writers,” the complaint states.
A month after the meeting, a Black producer critical of the DEI policy's implementation was reprimanded, according to the lawsuit. Schultz was suspended and then fired around the same time. He criticizes Al Roker Entertainment management for refusing to view DEI as a requirement but rather as a “box to be checked in the fastest possible way” and as an “impediment to the status quo.”
Schultz, a former Carton Networks and Marvel Studios executive who has worked on the series since 2014 and received $544,000 for the initial 40-episode order plus a portion of the net revenue (25% with certain deductions and discounts) , said he informed Roker. of his production banner's refusal to properly follow PBS's DEI policy, but that he failed to address the issue by reprimanding allegedly problematic executives.
The suit alleges violations of the New York Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, as well as breach of contract and negligence, among other things.
Roker and Al Roker Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“I devoted nine years of my career to Weather Hunters, a project I strongly believe in, with the goal of creating a wonderfully designed show for children to enjoy and learn from,” Schultz, represented by attorneys at Frost LLP, said in a statement. “I also believed, and still believe, that the project benefited from creating opportunities for crucial “new voices” in storytelling and that the Weather Hunters the production had to live up to the ideals it was supposed to represent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/al-roker-lawsuit-dei-policy-failures-1235875239/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MP condemns conspiracy of silence over death of PC Yvonne Fletchers
- Deep listening is the key to problem solving
- Bill Schultz sues over DEI policy claim
- Red Wings miss playoffs despite 5-4 shootout win over Canadiens
- Google's layoffs hit finance and real estate departments: Report
- Death of Actor Dwarakish: A Collection of Stories on the Journey of Actors in Kannada Cinema
- Everything you missed from Barcelona Fashion Week 080
- NavalX PNW Tech Bridge partners with Vibe Coworks to drive regional innovation
- Xi sings a different tune at 2nd Ma meeting
- Donald Trump is mad about how jury selection is going so far
- Zendaya wears a neon tennis ball dress to the Challengers afterparty
- Roberto Cavalli: In Roberto Cavalli's major phase in Bollywood