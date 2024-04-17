Entertainment
Bruton Parish commemorates its 350th anniversary
WILLIAMSBURG Bruton Parish is commemorating its 350th anniversary throughout 2024 with special programming, events and conferences.
The name of Bruton Parish Church comes from the town of Bruton in Somersetshire, England. Famous parishioners include Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Richard Henry Lee, George Wythe, Patrick Henry and George Mason. The first rector was the Reverend Rowland Jones.
The building was used as a hospital during the Battle of Yorktown (Revolutionary War) and the Battle of Williamsburg (Civil War). Formed from two parishes, Middletown and Marston, in 1674 the parish of Bruton was born. In its early years, the parish had 110 families.
In 1677 the church vestry ordered a church to be built on land donated by John Page. The structure was inaugurated on January 6, 1684.
Leith Mullaly and Sue Warner are co-chairs of the 350th anniversary commemoration committee. The committee commemorated this anniversary in different phases. He spent the first part of the year looking back at the history of the church, he is now focused on learning about his current parish and will close out 2024 by planning the future of the church.
“2024 will be a year of commemorating the 350th anniversary of the founding of Bruton Parish Church. Over these three and a half centuries, millions of people have entered the Church seeking the inspiration of God's word through worship, study, music, community service, and fellowship. All who have done so are now part of the enduring history of our church,” according to the church’s website.
On January 21, the group organized a mass to which parishioners came in traditional colonial dress. Mass was celebrated with prayers from the 1662 Book of Common Prayer. After Mass, parishioners gathered to celebrate with food and fellowship that would have been found in the 1600s.
On March 6, Senator Danny Diggs honored Bruton's efforts by inviting Mullaly, Warner and current Rev. Chris Epperson to a legislative session. He introduced them to the state Senate for their preservation efforts.
“Our church has been an active and continuing congregation for all these years. It's not just a historic building that visitors can wander through. It’s so easy for people to think ‘oh, it’s just a part of Colonial Williamsburg,’ but actually it’s a very active place,” Mullaly said.
On April 27 at 8 p.m., the church will hold its annual John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Concert. The annual concert will feature music from the past and present. Scheduled works include Handel’s “O Come, Let Us Sing” and Andrew Carter’s “Musick’s Jubilee.”
The committee continues to explore ideas for the commemoration, including a possible time capsule, participating in 350 random acts of kindness, creating a commemorative hashtag, and more.
“As the commemoration progresses through 2024, we will update you on upcoming events, inviting participation from members of all ages and the community at large. We invite you personally, especially if you have not done so yet recently attended a church function, to join us for these events to enjoy the fellowship of the Bruton family as we together thank God for the blessings bestowed upon us during our first 350 years, and we look forward to the next 350,” the website says.
Watching the events so far, Warner has been filled with a sense of pride to see the community come together.
“It has been heartening to see the interest in the history of Bruton Parish Church and the role it played in the community and in Virginia's largest colony. The level of commitment and camaraderie is impressive. The partnerships with Special Collections at Swem Library and Rockefeller Library as well as Colonial Williamsburg and William & Mary have been extremely helpful,” Warner explained.
To stay up to date on upcoming events to commemorate the 350th anniversary, visit brutonparish.org.
