Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award





Established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in memory of the late Bharat Ratna Award and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022, the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award has also been conferred on several other personalities for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

The Pratishthan has decided to honor several others with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award: music director AR Rahman and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf for music; Padmini Kolhapure for films; singer Roopkumar Rathod for Indian music; actor Atul Parchure for Marathi Theatre; and retired teacher and author Manjiri Phadke for literature. Additionally, actor, producer and director Randeep Hooda received a special award for his contribution to cinema.

Marathi play 'Galib' will receive the Mohan Wagh Award for Best Drama. Deepstambh Foundation's Manobal Project, which provides residential training to people with disabilities, orphans and economically disadvantaged students, will be recognized for its outstanding social service.

Speaking to the press while announcing the award, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar said that over the last 34 years, 212 eminent personalities from various fields have been honoured. Singer Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath's son Aadinath Mangeshkar and other dignitaries attended the event.

The winners will be honored on April 24 at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-to-be-honoured-with-lata-deenanath-mangeshkar-award-1.1713335723408

