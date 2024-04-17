K-State Selects Deaf Actor's Memoir for 2024 Common Book | News

K-State's Common Book for 2024 reveals insight into life without hearing.
Members of the K-State First Book program, along with the Provost's Office and the campus community, have chosen Nyle DiMarco's Deaf Utopia: A Memoir and a Love Letter to a Way of Life as the university's 2024 Common Reading .
The critically acclaimed memoir of DiMarco, who is a deaf actor, producer, advocate and role model, will serve as a source of academic discussion, programming and engagement for first-year students, as well as the university community at large , until 2024. 25 school year.
Selected from a shortlist of four finalists, Deaf Utopia offers a window into what it means to navigate a world built for hearing people. Before his current success, DiMarco was one half of a set of deaf twins born to a multi-generational deaf family in Queens, New York.
As the publisher's website states, Deaf Utopia is more than a memoir, it is a cultural anthem, a proud and defiant song of deaf culture and a love letter to American Sign Language, the main language of Nyles. Through his stories and those of his deaf brothers, parents, and grandparents, Nyle opens many windows into the deaf experience.
Tara Coleman, K-State First Book coordinator, said in a statement that DiMarco's book is accessible and relevant.
The book does an excellent job of providing insight into the Deaf community through personal and historical stories, Coleman said.
Additional information about the K-State First Book program, this year's selection, and other resources for fall activities and classroom projects are available at k-state.edu/first/book.