Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur to speak at UNCSA opening





Troy Kotsur, whose breakthrough role in CODA (2021) made him the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, will speak at UNCSA's high school and college graduation ceremony, announced Chancellor Brian Cole. He will address the college class of 2024 at 10 a.m. and the high school class of 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. The opening ceremony will be broadcast live online. Kotsur's role in CODA also made him the first deaf male actor to win BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, Independent Spirit and Gotham awards. Her first major film role was in The Number 23 alongside Jim Carrey, followed by her first starring role in the independent feature Wild Prairie Rose, directed by UNCSA Film School Dean Deborah LaVine, in 2016. In April 2023, he was appointed by President Joe Biden to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. Troy Kotsur / Photo: Matt Stasi We are honored to welcome Troy Kotsur to UNCSA to speak at this year's commencement ceremony, said Chancellor Cole. Troy's remarkable career embodies the spirit of creativity and perseverance that defines our institution. As we prepare to celebrate the achievements of our graduating class, Troy's remarks will undoubtedly inspire and uplift us, reminding us of the transformative power of the arts. » Troy Kotsur is one of the best actors of his or any generation, Dean LaVine said. His timing and intuition for creating magical moments on stage or screen is unparalleled. Watching Troy's gifts as an actor are matched only by his dignity and grace as a star who stays true to his core values, including his dedication to young people learning to accept and celebrate their own gifts . Prior to CODA, Kotsur was best known for his successful and highly prolific theater career, which included several roles in the Tony Award-winning series Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn on Broadway. In Los Angeles, he performed at the Mark Taper Forum and the Deaf West Theater, where he directed such productions as "True West" and A Streetcar Named Desire, both directed by Dean LaVine, Cyrano and Our Town , and appeared in the 2015 LA Drama Critics Circle Award-nominated Spring Awakening. Kotsur made his directorial debut in 2013 with No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie, which brought a positive message to deaf children. On television, Kotsur became known in the Star Wars universe for creating the Tusken sign language, which was used in both Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, a series in which he also appeared in as an actor. He has also appeared on shows such as Criminal Minds, CSI: NY and Scrubs. Troy Kotsur / Photo: Matt Stasi Originally from Mesa, Arizona, Kotsur began acting in elementary school, with some of his earliest performances including reenacting the cartoon stories of Tom and Jerry for his classmates. He studied theater, film, and television at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., and after graduation toured with the National Theater of the Deaf.

