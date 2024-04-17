Connect with us

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai burn down the Fisher Theater with their guitar magic – The Oakland Press

A blast of guitar power chords and a room-shaking drum beat assured Fisher Theater audiences Tuesday night, April 16, that they weren't there for… oh, “Mama Mia.”

Instead, the usual home of touring Broadway productions welcomed Joe Satriani and Steve Vai and their heavy rock guitar exploits, more than two and a half hours (plus a 20-minute intermission) of joyful six-string indulgences that were probably the loudest thing to hear. never performed on the Fisher Stage – which Satriani called a “beautiful place” at the start of his set. The Fisher has seen its share of virtuoso performances over the years, and on Tuesday, the gunslinger duo was certainly among them, even if the volume and (comparative) rowdiness of the crowd seemed to disconcert some of the theater staff.

The two axemen – friends since their teenage years on Long Island, where Satriani taught Vai guitar lessons – have toured together before, of course, mostly on Satriani's G3 packages. But this year's release is their first with just the two of them, which gave them each about an hour with their own quartet before joining forces for a three-song, 35-minute encore where they really got to amuse.

This closing segment began with “The Sea of ​​Emotion, Pt. 1,” a recently released collaboration that will be part of a joint album that Satriani and Vai plan to release next year. Standing side by side, the two musicians dressed in black and wearing sunglasses warmed up with a long introductory jam before discussing the song's majestic melodies. It was just the warm-up for the chaos that followed, however, as the duo – backed by Satriani's quartet, with Kenny Aronoff, credibly called “the greatest drummer in the world” by his boss, holding things together – roared in the Kinks. “You Really Got Me,” sung by keyboardist-guitarist Rai Thistlethwayte. This was followed by an equally lengthy speech about Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” also sung by Thistlethwayte and citing a number of other songs during his playful breakdown section.

