Joe Satriani and Steve Vai burn down the Fisher Theater with their guitar magic – The Oakland Press

A blast of guitar power chords and a room-shaking drum beat assured Fisher Theater audiences Tuesday night, April 16, that they weren't there for… oh, “Mama Mia.”

Instead, the usual home of touring Broadway productions welcomed Joe Satriani and Steve Vai and their heavy rock guitar exploits, more than two and a half hours (plus a 20-minute intermission) of joyful six-string indulgences that were probably the loudest thing to hear. never performed on the Fisher Stage – which Satriani called a “beautiful place” at the start of his set. The Fisher has seen its share of virtuoso performances over the years, and on Tuesday, the gunslinger duo was certainly among them, even if the volume and (comparative) rowdiness of the crowd seemed to disconcert some of the theater staff.

The two axemen – friends since their teenage years on Long Island, where Satriani taught Vai guitar lessons – have toured together before, of course, mostly on Satriani's G3 packages. But this year's release is their first with just the two of them, which gave them each about an hour with their own quartet before joining forces for a three-song, 35-minute encore where they really got to amuse.

This closing segment began with “The Sea of ​​Emotion, Pt. 1,” a recently released collaboration that will be part of a joint album that Satriani and Vai plan to release next year. Standing side by side, the two musicians dressed in black and wearing sunglasses warmed up with a long introductory jam before discussing the song's majestic melodies. It was just the warm-up for the chaos that followed, however, as the duo – backed by Satriani's quartet, with Kenny Aronoff, credibly called “the greatest drummer in the world” by his boss, holding things together – roared in the Kinks. “You Really Got Me,” sung by keyboardist-guitarist Rai Thistlethwayte. This was followed by an equally lengthy speech about Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” also sung by Thistlethwayte and citing a number of other songs during his playful breakdown section.

By the way, there was a context for these selections; after moving to Los Angeles, Satriani has been teaching Metallica's Kirk Hammett, while he is also gearing up for a summer tour with Sammy Hagar that will include a substantial amount of Van Halen tracks, likely including “You Really Got Me”, which this group covered it as their first hit.

The joint session capped off what was already a crowd-pleasing evening, showcasing the ridiculously accomplished musical talent of each musician.

Vai brought the shred during his eight-song, hour-long set — half of his latest album, 2022's “Inviolate.” He and his band came out blazing with “Avalanche” — holding his guitar away from his body by his punch bar while he danced — and tore through epic renditions of “Zeus in Chains” and “For the Love of God,” the latter making social commentary accompanied by video of historic world events. For “Teeth of the Hydra,” Vai brought out the Hydra itself, a three-necked instrument mounted on a stand that was as visually striking as it was musically.

Satriani followed with a well-chosen troll through his catalog over the course of his 11 songs, focusing quite a bit on his 1987 breakthrough, “Surfing With the Alien.” His offering was more stylistically diverse, mixing his brand of shred with blues (“Satch Boogie” and “Big Bad Moon”, on which he sang), Middle Eastern flavors (“Sahara”) and funk (” Blue Foot Groovy”). and a lyrical romantic ballad (“Always With Me, Always With You”). And on “Ice 9,” he happily passed the ball around with his bandmates, giving bassist Bryan Beller a solo and engaging in a guitar-piano exchange with Thistlethwayte.

Vai spoke at the start of his set of the show as being “an experience we can all cherish together.” Mission accomplished, as he and Satriani delivered performances that no one at Fisher will soon forget.