Netflix Baby Reindeer Viewers Stunned After Finding Out Truth About Lead Actor

Viewers of a disturbing new Netflix series were shocked to learn the material is hitting close to home for the lead actor.

Netflix's new seven-episode series Baby reindeerwhich boasts a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, has received rave reviews since its release on the streaming platform on April 11.

But it was the series' star, Richard Gadd, who easily received the most compliments from viewers.

The 34-year-old actor and comedian has managed to win over Netflix fans thanks to his extraordinary talent in Baby reindeer, but he was also juggling the pressures of creating and writing the series, as well as starring in it.

On top of all that, his life directly inspired the thriller – while Gadd actually lived through the long stalking nightmare that his character, Donny Dunn, tackles in the series.

The Scotsman bravely decided to tell his story and recreate the six-year ordeal he suffered at the hands of a woman who became obsessed with him, with Baby reindeer being named after the nickname she gave him.

Baby Reindeer is a scary true story (Netflix)

He was harassed by a woman – who he called Martha on the show to protect her identity – for years before the police finally intervened.

Baby reindeer follows the journey of struggling comedian-turned-bartender Donny as he navigates a bizarre relationship with his stalker, who is expertly played by Jessica Gunning.

It explores the frightening lengths she was willing to go to to try to get close to him, from attending concerts to flooding his phone with messages.

And we're not just talking about a few rude text messages: Gadd received a staggering 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemails, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages and 106 pages of letters from her harasser.

Honestly, it's really disturbing.

Gadd received 41,071 emails and 350 hours of voicemails from her stalker (Netflix)

But rather than avoid the subject, Gadd decided to create a stand-up comedy, and then Netflix series, centered around his hellish experience, so he could own his trauma.

Even though he played his role to perfection and obviously succeeded Baby reindeer seem incredibly believable to viewers, people can't believe that the Against law The star is Martha's real victim.

Speaking to X to share their thoughts on the show, one social media user said: “Baby reindeer It's incredible. Richard Gadd is brave as hell for doing this.”

Another wrote: “Completely broken by Baby reindeer on Netflix. Richard Gadd bears his soul in a captivating, viciously funny and deeply moving cathartic excavation of his past traumas.

“Unfailingly, painfully true. Those last two episodes in particular stuck with me for six years.”

Baby Reindeer fans called Gadd 'brave as hell' (Netflix)

A third added: “Baby reindeer is a masterpiece. The way Richard Gadd confronts his trauma, processes it, and brings it into the world with unflinching honesty is nothing short of revolutionary. And then also act as a leader, revisiting it firsthand? I loved.”

A fourth commented: “I'm speechless. The fact that this is a true story AND the lead actor was a victim of the true story. Wow.”

While a fifth chimed in: “Baby reindeer is a truly special series. Richard Gadd's narration is simply masterful. »

Gadd explained that he suffered from something “like PTSD” after years of being bullied and was “more cautious” about relationships now, although he had “followed all types of therapies” since the ordeal.

Talk to THE Independent, the writer said: “I suppose the situation, shall we say, my relationship with the person who stalked me is certainly over. The emotional ramifications continue.

“When you go through an ordeal of constant harassment, it kind of imprints itself on your soul.

“I'm still living with its consequences a little bit, that's for sure, but I guess that's why I do this art: to work on it, to understand it, to try to let go of all that kind of stuff.”

Hats off, Richard. Baby reindeer is now available to stream on Netflix.

Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Celebrity, Crime, Netflix, News, True Crime, UK News