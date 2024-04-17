John Lennon and Paul McCartney's Youngest Sons Release New SongExBulletin







Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images When two musicians with famous fathers co-create a song, it's bound to attract attention. This goes double when the names attached to the song are Lennon and McCartney. “Primrose Hill” is a gently nostalgic ditty by James McCartney, with credit to Sean Ono Lennon. They are the youngest descendants of one of the most famous songwriting duos in history. Youtube

In a McCartney photo posted on Instagram, both musicians bear a striking resemblance to their famous Beatles fathers. Lennon was born in 1975, five years before his father's murder, and has carved out a respectable, if uneven, career as a musician since the 1990s, performing with his mother, Yoko Ono, as well as with groups such as Cibo Matto. (Earlier this year, rolling stone described his new album, Asterismsas “a genre-free mix of instrumental music.”) James McCartney, whose mother was the late Linda McCartney, two years younger. He began his recording career making contributions to music through his parents in the late 1990s, but did not begin releasing his own recordings until a decade later.. On Instagramhe said the song was inspired by an idyllic childhood memory. “I had a vision when I was a child in Scotland, on a beautiful summer day,” he enthused. “As I let go, I saw my true love and savior in my mind. Primrose Hill is all about getting the ball rolling with me and finding that person.” Paul McCartney promoted the song on his Facebook page, writing that he was sending “lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon.” Those who might be reflexively cynical about nepo-baby collaborations won't be shocked to learn that the song didn't do particularly well on Spotify, where it was streamed less than 40,000 times within five days following its release. But while no one will mistake James McCartney for his father with this single, the song shares his affable spirit. It's a recognizable homage to a legendary lineage, and perhaps no more than what it's meant to be: a sweet, unassuming little thing.

