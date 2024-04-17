Entertainment
Too bad, that's good: why consumers love the worst entertainment | CU Boulder today
When it comes to entertainment options, especially television and movies, we sometimes deliberately choose one that we think is terrible.
This goes against typical consumer behavior. We're not looking for bad appliances or poorly made household items, and a flood of horrible restaurant reviews won't make us rush out for a reservation. But it seems harder to resist a largely filmed film with the right mix of campy dialogue, offbeat twists and cheap special effects. In fact, we might rather see spectacular failure than mediocre alternatives that are better in many ways.
There's a term for this phenomenon: so-so, which a new research paper explores in depth.
The article opens with examples of sensations so bad they're good, including the 2003 film The Room, considered one of the worst films ever made, and the 2011 music video for the song Friday by Rebecca Black, which has garnered over 100 million views. on Youtube.
With entertainment, there's something appealing about the worst option available that makes people want to take a look, said Amit Bhattacharjee, associate professor of marketing at Leeds School of Business and co-author of the 'work. studypublished in November 2023 in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.
The research, led by Evan Weingarten of the WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and also co-authored by Patti Williams of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, sought to understand this preference for evil , said Bhattacharjee.
Minimal investment and immediate pleasure
Researchers show that the benefit of choosing bad options over better ones depends on the costs involved. Because it's hard to justify spending money on lower quality products with less functional value, we opt for higher quality options whenever we care about their utility or need them for perform specific tasks.
This helps explain why consumers are more attracted to evil in entertainment contexts: they care more about immediate pleasure than utility when making these choices, and the investment required is minimal compared to other options. other purchases.
When you choose to consume a movie, music video, song, or meme that you expect to be bad, you're primarily sacrificing your time, according to Bhattacharjee. Because we tend to view time and money differently, he said: “It seems relatively inexpensive to watch something stupid that's not going to enrich you intellectually or be useful to you in any way.” either.
The researchers conclude that one of the main reasons consumers are attracted to bad options is the extent and nature of the entertainment value they offer. There are certain qualities and virtues that the worst option has and the better option does not, Bhattacharjee said. The worst risks being funny, absurd and ridiculous.
But what's wrong?
The study is the first to provide controlled empirical evidence that consumers will choose an option because they themselves expect it to be bad. In other words, these are not examples of consumers choosing options that they believe are high quality, while most others rate them as low quality. However, what is considered bad remains very subjective and varies widely.
For example, the Sharknado franchise is an oft-cited example of the quality of its content, with Rotten Tomatoes calling it proudly, unapologetically, and gloriously brainless. Editors who enjoy these films mostly agree, although some also call it good or at least over-hated. A similar online debate rages over the 2023 film Cocaine Bear and this year's superhero film Madame Web, which some critics say achieves SBIG status and which others call mediocre or just boring.
To study these preferences using a blank page free of participants' prior knowledge and associations, the researchers conducted 12 experiments focused on different types of content, including jokes, karaoke performances, auditions for TV show So You Think You Can Dance and artwork posted on Reddit. In each category, participants were asked to select what they wanted to consume from options grouped by external quality ratings ranging from very high to very low (e.g., nine choice options ranging from one star to nine stars in the average quality scores of previous hearings).
In the first experiment, which examined joke choices, the researchers found that, unsurprisingly, most participants preferred the highest-rated joke available. However, the lowest rated joke was consistently chosen over the higher rated mediocre jokes. The other experiments yielded similar results, and the same pattern of choices appeared consistently across different content types and presentation formats.
Bhattacharjee suggested that this research offers a starting point for exploring the dimensionality of nastiness, as the article puts it. For example, comparing the appeal of nastiness due to poor execution to nastiness due to excellent execution in the service of bad taste might provide additional insights.
Questions also remain open about other psychological and social factors that contribute to this phenomenon. There are many potentially interesting reasons why people might choose something that blatantly violates their standards of taste, Bhattacharjee said.
There is a broader fascination with failure, palpable in politics and celebrity culture as well as everyday life, he added. Making fun of a colossal social mistake can help people feel better about themselves, or simply allow them to enjoy participating in a viral trend. And as the popularity of subreddits like r/ATBGE: Awful Taste But Great Execution and the enduring cult following of films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show illustrates, anti-fandom can create a sense of community and provide a safe space to enjoy the stupidity.
There is also a status aspect to declaring something so bad to be good, Bhattacharjee pointed out, because praising entertainment that significantly violates quality standards requires enough expertise to understand those standards.
It's another way of signaling to others: I know what's good, because it's the opposite, he says. At the same time, it suggests a lack of blind allegiance to social consensus, an attractive quality in itself. Profiting from what is bad may be another path to pursuing what is socially good, something that likely underlies a wide range of seemingly confusing cultural phenomena.
