CGR and Legion team up with Seinfeld to promote Netflix film





'Unfrosted' stars Jerry Seinfeld in his first film Reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Chip Ganassi Racing and the American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization, are set to promote Netflix's upcoming comedy film, “Unfrosted.” The film, directed by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, will be featured on the No. 8 American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driven by rookie Linus Lundqvist in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 21 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR radio network). The No. 8 American Legion Honda will feature a special “Unfrosted” paint job which is the texture of an unfrosted Pop-Tart as well as images of Seinfeld and some cast members. The partnership aims to help promote the film's release on Netflix on May 3. “Making a movie about Pop-Tarts has led to so many wonderful and unexpected surprises, and as a car enthusiast, I honestly can't believe our movie's logo will be featured on an INDYCAR SERIES entry this weekend. end,” Seinfeld said. “I am grateful to Chip Ganassi Racing for making this possible and honored to be affiliated with the American Legion and the work they do to support America’s veterans.” Seinfeld has been thinking about the Pop-Tart for a long time. From an appearance on the “Late Show” in 2010, Seinfeld stewed on the Kellogg's rectangular snack. “At one point I was thinking about an invention of the Pop-Tart movie,” he says. tweeted in 2018. “Imagine the sugar-drunk Kellogg's cereal culture of the mid-'60s in Battle Creek, Michigan. That's a vibe I could work with.” With “Unfrosted,” he now shares that vibe with the world. At a time when milk and cereal dominated breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from comedian Jerry Seinfeld, “Unfrosted,” is set in Michigan in 1963, the year before Pop-Tarts hit grocery store shelves. Seinfeld directs, co-writes and stars in the new film. The film is a “who’s who” of the comedy world. Alongside Seinfeld, it stars Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Bill Burr, Fred Armisen, Dan Levy and many more. Seinfeld also co-wrote the script with his writing team of Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin. “It’s great to have the opportunity to partner with a brand like Netflix through our relationship with the American Legion on a fun project like this,” said Chip Ganassi, owner of Chip Ganassi Racing. “Jerry Seinfeld and his comedy are known to everyone, and his love of cars is legendary. It will be fun to combine these two passions on the track with a car that promotes “Unfrosted.” The American Legion and its 1.6 million members are leading a mission to reduce the number of veterans who commit suicide, estimated at at least 22 each day. Called “Be the One,” the initiative aims to save the lives of veterans by raising awareness, destigmatizing mental health treatment and educating veterans, service members and their loved ones on what to do when a no one seems to be at risk of suicide. Comedy is among the ways veterans have found hope and purpose to alleviate symptoms that often lead to suicidal thoughts. “We are honored to have Jerry Seinfeld, the Unfrosted team, Chip Ganassi and others supporting this mission,” said Dean Kessel, director of marketing for the American Legion. “We have witnessed and heard stories of how Be the One has literally saved the lives of veterans and active duty military personnel who were in crisis. Our desire is to continue to strengthen the Be The One message, and this unique collaboration has the ability to further amplify and expand our mission to additional audiences.

