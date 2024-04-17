Entertainment
The Bollywood star shows up with a small baby bump and in uniform for her latest film Mosaic
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone38 years old, is expecting her first child and was seen filming her upcoming action-packed film Singham again.
The award-winning actress and model, married to fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, was spotted wearing her khaki officer's uniform on the set of the action flick directed by Rohit Shetty.
Padukone plays Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham, who is a tough cop who fights bad guys. She is the latest actor to join Rohits' cop universe, apart from Arjun Kapoor, who plays the villain.
Just three months ago, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy and that they would welcome their first child in September.
The power couple's last sighting was three days ago Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivitiesin Jamnagar, in March.
In the Singham franchise, we will see Deepika face the bad guys alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In October last year, Deepika and Rohit teased fans with the first looks of her character Shakti on Instagram, where she held a gun in her hand, according to Indian Express.
The film will premiere on August 15, according to the Indian Express.
