Codsworth's Voice Actor and Why He Sounds So Familiar

We saw a lot more action from the To fall franchise since the Amazon TV show began airing, which isn't really surprising. Since the release of the adaptation, Bethesda has announced the next generation update for Fallout 4and we are also seeing some games re-enter the List of Steam Best Sellers; some of which are also quite high.
What makes the series so beloved is its vast world and multitude of memorable characters, including the hovering robotic butler Codsworth from the fourth game. He's not just a throwaway NPC we interact with at the beginning, Codsworth becomes close friends with the sole survivor once we exit Vault 111.
His voice is very distinctive, authoritative yet friendly, transforming him from a mindless drone into a charming and sensitive being. None of this would have been possible without the enormous work of the voice actor. If you've ever said to yourself, “Hey, this person looks pretty familiar,” there's a good reason for that.
Who is Stephen Russell?
I have to admit that this one eluded me at first. When I first read that Stephen Russell was the voice of Codsworth, there was a moment of “no way!” It's awesome!” It's a name I've grown up with over decades as a gamer. If you don't know him, you definitely know his work.
Russell has been playing video game characters since the late 1990s. I and others of an older generation will probably know him better as Garrett, the gritty and cynical stealth protagonist of the Thief Games. His disdain for authority combined with a raspy delivery made Garrett one of the best stealth characters of all time (opposite, Sam Fisher).
Since then, Russell has become a prolific voice actor, and it would be quite surprising if you haven't come across his work before, especially if you're a fan of Bethesda games. However, playing a thief has kind of pigeonholed him over the years.
Although he did not reprise his role as Garrett for the 2014 film Thief reboot, he voiced royal protector Corvo Attano in Dishonored 2a series that some would call a spiritual successor to Thief Games. It was also interesting that the first Dishonored had no voiced protagonist. It's almost as if Arkane realized the potential when developing the sequel.
Russell also harvests a decent amount in Skyrim. Perhaps his most famous role and one that many players encounter early on is that of the trader Belethor in Whiterun. You know the one: “Everything is for sale, my friend. All. If I had a sister, I'd sell her in a second. This guy. He also voices Mercer Frey of, you guessed it, the Thieves Guild.
Given his association with Bethesda, it's no surprise that he features prominently in Fallout 4 (he is also the voice of Nick Valentine and many other characters). His role as Codsworth may be a departure from his grittier work, but it means he can really show his worth as a voice actor with that most valuable of resources: range.
Having also voiced some of the other Mr. Handy robots from previous games, it's a shame that Russell won't return for the To fall TV show. Instead, the honor of taking on the role of one of the hovering droids goes to the velvety tones of Matt Berry (The IT crowd, Toast of London). To be honest, it's a very good cry.
If you want to know Russell's thoughts on the role of Codsworth, check out this message from Bethesda, where he and some members of the other team discuss how to bring the character to life. He also talks about his favorite “rude” name that he recorded for the character.
Other games he appears in include:
- System Shock 2
- Neverwinter Nights
- Dota 2
- Fallout 76
- Prey (that of Arkane from 2017)
- Star Field
Honestly, as a prolific voice actor, Russell is right up there with Troy Baker, Nolan North, and Steve Blum. His work doesn't stop at video games either.
According to his website, he is also a director, producer and playwright, with “some 200 stage productions to his credit”. As if that wasn't enough, he's also a singer-songwriter who has toured countries like Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, and he holds a master's degree in library science. Wow. Way to make me feel like a talentless asshole, Russell!
