Wilmington City Councilman Luke Waddell calls for crime data at downtown 'bad actors' establishments





Early Sunday morning, a shooting at the Pravda nightclub on North Front Street left one victim in serious condition. Wilmington police officers and a New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the shooting; law enforcement pursued a suspect on foot and took him into custody. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Councilman Luke Waddell gave his thoughts on the situation. He praised law enforcement's quick response, but also said he held some downtown businesses at least partly responsible for the recent violence. “There are a few establishments downtown that are bad actors, and they are constant enablers of violent crime in our downtown,” Waddell said, adding that it was unfair to law enforcement, other downtown establishments and the community in general. Waddell directed staff to “compile recent data on crime related to these establishments that have become a nuisance to our downtown, and report that data to this agency in whatever manner we deem reasonable,” so that council can decide what measures to take. In a Facebook postThe Pravda leadership deplored this “senseless” violence, which it described as an isolated incident, and declared its cooperation with the authorities. Our hearts are heavy after the violent and senseless incident that occurred at our business last night at 2am. The safety and well-being of our customers and employees has always been our top priority. We commend our courageous security personnel who played an instrumental role in helping police immediately apprehend and arrest the suspect and assisting our guests in getting out safely. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this deplorable event. As details continue to emerge, it appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals,” the post read. It is not yet clear what measures the city might take. However, in 2011, prosecutor Ben David filed a civil injunction on behalf of the state against Club Rhino, a downtown club linked to repeated incidents of gang-related violence. The facility closed shortly afterward, although it was far from the end of the area's gun violence problems. In the years to come, David would later expand his use of civil injunctions to target criminal behavior at several hotels in the Market Street corridor, and later, on a list of specific gang members. The so-called “anti-gang” injunction was the subject of a ACLU challenge, but was ultimately abandoned; David defended the civil measure and said it had been successful. In an interview late last year, David said he would still support the use of injunctions if and when necessary.

