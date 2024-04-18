Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney hits back at 'shamed' Hollywood producer who says she's 'not pretty' and 'can't act'
Sydney Sweeney expressed his dissatisfaction with Carole Baum's recent scathing remarks about her appearance and acting prowess.
Sweeney's rep Baum's disparaging remarks about the actress calling them “disgraceful” called into question the Hollywood producer's character for attacking another woman like this.
Baum had previously questioned the rave around Sweeney, saying she “wasn't pretty” and “couldn't perform.” She also called Sweeney's recently released romantic comedy, “Anyone But You,” “unwatchable.”
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer Carol Baum
The “Euphoria” star seemingly weighed in on Baum's comments about her, calling the producer's actions “shameful.”
According to TMZA spokesperson for Sweeney called out Baum, saying, “How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman.”
“If tearing down another woman is what Carol has learned over her decades in the business, and she feels it is appropriate to pass it on to her students, then that is truly shameful,” the door added. -speech. “Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum’s character.”
Other Hollywood stars also defended Sweeney, as producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with the actress on “Immaculate,” highlighted her talent and added that she was “incredibly intelligent, kind and humble.”
Carol Baum expresses regret for her comments
According to the outlet, Baum is beginning to regret his criticism of Sweeney and apparently seems sorry about it.
The Hollywood producer, whose works include “Father of the Bride” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” stressed that making such comments about an actor is not her style and that she wishes she had never made them.
She then revealed that since her comments about Sweeney went viral, she has been receiving hate messages from fans of the “White Lotus” star.
Carol Baum called the actress' new film “unwatchable”
The whole debacle began after Baum made a disparaging remark about Sweeney's appearance and acting skills during a recent discussion at the screening of his 1988 film “Dead Ringers” with the film critic from New York Times. Janet Maslin.
The event, held at the Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, N.Y., saw Baum call Sweeney's new film, “Anyone But You,” in which she stars alongside Glen Powell, a “unwatchable”.
She explained how she decided to watch the film on a plane following the Hollywood buzz around Sweeney, but was apparently disappointed.
“I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her,” she told Maslin and her audience.
“I watched this unwatchable movie – sorry to the people who like this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other,” Baum shared, referencing “Anyone But You.”
Carol Baum said Sydney Sweeney 'isn't pretty' and 'can't act'
Elsewhere in her conversation with Maslin, she recounted a particular instance where she tried to get her students' opinions on why Sweeney had become so popular.
The film producer, who teaches students about production at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, recounted a conversation in which she insisted on seeing if her students could explain Sweeney's skills .
“I told my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty; she can't act. Why is she so sexy?'” she shared, according to Daily Mail.
Event moderator Janet Maslin also confirmed Baum's remarks about X after the screening.
“It's unwatchable. Carol Baum said this after screening “Dead Ringers” at the Jacob Burns Film Center, and she mentioned seeing “Anyone But You” on a plane. But “Dead Ringers,” b/oa book Baum opted for 10 years before David Cronenberg adapted it, it just keeps getting better and better,” Maslin wrote on X.
Hollywood producer ready to work with Sydney Sweeney
Baum shockingly admitted that she wouldn't turn down a chance to work with Sweeney if necessary.
She revealed that after her students apparently couldn't come up with an explanation for Sweeney's Hollywood buzz, she was asked if she would like to work with the 26-year-old actress.
“No one had an answer, but then the question came up: 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you?'” Baum said.
She continued, “I said, 'Well, that's a really good question… it's a really hard question to answer because we all want the movie to get made, and that moves away from the green light?” I don't know anyone. Your job is to get the movie made.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sydney-sweeney-fires-back-shameful-201539607.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sydney Sweeney hits back at 'shamed' Hollywood producer who says she's 'not pretty' and 'can't act'
- Michigan State's spring showcase will feature real football
- Venus Williams Wears Asymmetrical Mini Dress at Challengers Premiere
- Biden warns Xi of 'consequences' of China's support for Russian war in Ukraine
- Pennsylvania school board cancels Gay 30 Rock Actors conference
- UK Space Agency gives startups a financial boost
- Here's what the Russian media is saying about Marjorie Taylor Green's push to end aid to Ukraine
- Study finds mentally stimulating work plays key role in preventing dementia | Science
- Bollywood vs Bhangra: tickets for The Fun Desi Party Birmingham on Saturday June 22 | In rehearsal
- Preview: Big 12 Championship – TCU Athletics
- With the help of animation, AI and a scent artist, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion brings rarely seen pieces to life
- Outback Steakhouse Celebrates Opening of New Central Location in Entertainment Building