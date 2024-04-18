Sydney Sweeney hits back at 'shamed' Hollywood producer who says she's 'not pretty' and 'can't act'

Sydney Sweeney expressed his dissatisfaction with Carole Baum's recent scathing remarks about her appearance and acting prowess.

Sweeney's rep Baum's disparaging remarks about the actress calling them “disgraceful” called into question the Hollywood producer's character for attacking another woman like this.

Baum had previously questioned the rave around Sweeney, saying she “wasn't pretty” and “couldn't perform.” She also called Sweeney's recently released romantic comedy, “Anyone But You,” “unwatchable.”

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer Carol Baum

The “Euphoria” star seemingly weighed in on Baum's comments about her, calling the producer's actions “shameful.”

According to TMZA spokesperson for Sweeney called out Baum, saying, “How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman.”

“If tearing down another woman is what Carol has learned over her decades in the business, and she feels it is appropriate to pass it on to her students, then that is truly shameful,” the door added. -speech. “Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Other Hollywood stars also defended Sweeney, as producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with the actress on “Immaculate,” highlighted her talent and added that she was “incredibly intelligent, kind and humble.”

Carol Baum expresses regret for her comments

According to the outlet, Baum is beginning to regret his criticism of Sweeney and apparently seems sorry about it.

The Hollywood producer, whose works include “Father of the Bride” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” stressed that making such comments about an actor is not her style and that she wishes she had never made them.

She then revealed that since her comments about Sweeney went viral, she has been receiving hate messages from fans of the “White Lotus” star.

Carol Baum called the actress' new film “unwatchable”

The whole debacle began after Baum made a disparaging remark about Sweeney's appearance and acting skills during a recent discussion at the screening of his 1988 film “Dead Ringers” with the film critic from New York Times. Janet Maslin.

The event, held at the Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, N.Y., saw Baum call Sweeney's new film, “Anyone But You,” in which she stars alongside Glen Powell, a “unwatchable”.

She explained how she decided to watch the film on a plane following the Hollywood buzz around Sweeney, but was apparently disappointed.

“I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her,” she told Maslin and her audience.

“I watched this unwatchable movie – sorry to the people who like this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other,” Baum shared, referencing “Anyone But You.”

Carol Baum said Sydney Sweeney 'isn't pretty' and 'can't act'

Elsewhere in her conversation with Maslin, she recounted a particular instance where she tried to get her students' opinions on why Sweeney had become so popular.

The film producer, who teaches students about production at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, recounted a conversation in which she insisted on seeing if her students could explain Sweeney's skills .

“I told my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty; she can't act. Why is she so sexy?'” she shared, according to Daily Mail.

Event moderator Janet Maslin also confirmed Baum's remarks about X after the screening.

“It's unwatchable. Carol Baum said this after screening “Dead Ringers” at the Jacob Burns Film Center, and she mentioned seeing “Anyone But You” on a plane. But “Dead Ringers,” b/oa book Baum opted for 10 years before David Cronenberg adapted it, it just keeps getting better and better,” Maslin wrote on X.

Hollywood producer ready to work with Sydney Sweeney

Baum shockingly admitted that she wouldn't turn down a chance to work with Sweeney if necessary.

She revealed that after her students apparently couldn't come up with an explanation for Sweeney's Hollywood buzz, she was asked if she would like to work with the 26-year-old actress.

“No one had an answer, but then the question came up: 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you?'” Baum said.

She continued, “I said, 'Well, that's a really good question… it's a really hard question to answer because we all want the movie to get made, and that moves away from the green light?” I don't know anyone. Your job is to get the movie made.”