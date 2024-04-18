Jeopardy! : The real daily double turns disastrous. Fans react | Entertainment





It takes a lot of confidence and courage to bet a True Daily Double on Danger! Whether it goes well or badly for the competitor in question, this result will almost certainly be a game-changer. Unfortunately, for one of the Wednesday evening contestants, it was for the worse. Contestants on the April 17 episode included four-time champion Alison Betts, who took the stage with $107,700 in cash winnings to her name, alongside attorney Jeff Plate and business executive Vidya Ravella . The first round proved that it was truly anyone's game, although Betts had the advantage with the intimidation factor of being on a hot streak. After getting a third of the answers wrong (with 10 correct and five incorrect), she still leads the pack with $3,600. However, Plate and Ravella were right behind her, and with much better stats to boot: Plate got six right answers and one wrong answer, while Ravella got eight right answers and two wrong answers. They were both tied at $2,200 at the halfway point. However, things really changed during the Double Jeopardy round, when these double Daily Doubles came into play. Ravella, who had gotten a decent Daily Double in the first round, found another one in the second round. This time she decided to risk the whole house, putting the $6,000 on the line and was sadly wrong (to be honest, how many of us actually knew that aegis is the term for a shield or breastplate of the gods which now means protection). of a powerful entity?). Meanwhile, Betts found the other Daily Double of the round and got it right, correctly identifying St. Petersburg as the city of white nights with 19 hours of daylight where bridges are built over the Reva at night. Paris Also made it a True Daily Double, but in his case, it was just the ticket to start moving toward an elopement. Betts finished the round too far in the lead for anyone to catch up (with $12,800), while Plate was a distant second (with $5,400), and Ravella was disqualified from Final Jeopardy due to a negative balance (-$1,400). For Final Jeopardy, Betts still lived up to his last name and bet a little something like $1,000 and correctly guessed that it was the March of Dimes that the press called the money tide that actually flooded the White House after the organization's founding in 1938. Plate, meanwhile, answered the last clue incorrectly: What is the Salvation Army? and dropped its final winnings to $4,196. With this, Alison Betts is now part of the elite five-time champion club and advances to the next round. Fans lit Reddit reacted to Betts' victory by saying: Congratulations to Alison for being the second official qualifier for TOC 2025! and for context, they typically record 5 episodes a day, 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. So Alison deserves huge congratulations for surviving a very long day of recording, and I hope she comes back well rested and more alert. in tomorrow's match. Danger!weeknights, check local listings More titles:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.doniphanherald.com/lifestyles/entertainment/jeopardy-true-double-daily-goes-disastrously-wrong-fans-react/article_83c99292-45d0-5db1-8094-111a79a1b5d9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos