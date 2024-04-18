Actor Hugh Grant settles privacy case against Rupert Murdoch's tabloid





Grant added that he was “hesitant about that closure” after his lawyers told him it was likely. London: Actor Hugh Grant said on Wednesday he had settled a legal action against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid publisher over allegations of illegal news gathering, to avoid a multi-million pound legal bill. Although no details of the deal with News Group Newspapers (NGN) were given, Grant said on social media that he had been offered a “huge sum of money” not to go to court. Despite the settlement, dozens of claimants, including Prince Harry, are suing NGN over its alleged practices, the High Court in London heard at a hearing on Wednesday. Harry's suit, one of several he has filed against British newspaper publishers in recent years, is due to go to trial in January. Earlier this month, King Charles III's youngest son settled a long-standing claim against Mirror Group Newspapers and also took legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. In a series of social media posts, Grant confirmed he had chosen not to stand trial in January, blaming civil litigation rules for potentially costing him costs approaching £10 million ($12 million). dollars). “As is often the case with completely innocent people, they are offering me a huge amount of money to keep this case out of court,” the 63-year-old actor said on X, formerly Twitter . “I don't want to take this money or settle. I would like to see all the allegations they deny tested in court. “But the rules governing civil litigation mean that if I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages even one cent less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the costs of justice for both parties.” Grant added that he was “hesitant about that closure” after his lawyers told him it was likely. The star took NGN to court over accusations of illegal behavior by its journalists and private investigators at The Sun tabloid. Grant had previously accepted a “substantial sum” from the publisher – part of Murdoch's global media empire – in a 2012 claim linked to the activities of his now-shuttered News Of The World title. An NGN spokesperson said Grant's claim was settled “without admission of liability” and that it was “in the financial interests of both parties not to proceed to a costly trial”. The spokesperson added that The Sun “accepts no responsibility and makes no admission regarding the allegations” still pending against the tabloid in the High Court. In his messages, Grant claimed that NGN had spent more than £1 billion on damages to claimants and legal fees to settle more than 1,500 claims. He promised that his funds would be “reused” in the “general campaign to expose the worst excesses of our oligarchic press”. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/actor-hugh-grant-settles-privacy-case-against-rupert-murdochs-tabloid-5466583 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos