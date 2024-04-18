Hollywood Producer Says Sydney Sweeney Isn't Pretty and Can't Act





Sydney Sweeney is all the rage in Hollywood these days. The actress broke out with Euphoria in 2019 and has now moved on to feature films. And yet Hollywood producer Carol Baum doesn't understand all the buzz around Sweeney. During a recent question-and-answer session at the New York screening of Cronenberg's Dead Ringers, which she produced, Baum claimed that Sweeney, 26, couldn't act and wasn't pretty. Baum reportedly told the audience, “I don’t understand Sydney Sweeney.” [] Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty. She can't act. Why is she so hot? Referring to Anybody But You, in which Sweeney starred alongside Glen Powell, Baum said: “I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her, and I found the film unwatchable. What Baum really wants to say, and which she carefully remembers, is that Sweeney is actually famous for her magnificent support. This is the shot I keep seeing on social media, and I'm not going to get into it because a) yes, Sweeney's boobs are spectacular and b) that's not why she became so popular. Sweeney's first real success was Last December's Anybody But You, an insignificant film that found an audience, grossing $220 million worldwide on a shoestring budget of $25 million. Sweeney can also be seen in Neon's recent low-budget horror hit Immaculate, which cost $9 million to produce and has grossed $21 million so far. I was very skeptical of her acting abilities, but Sweeney was completely conquered me with his work in recent years Reality. She is absolutely brilliant in this film, diving deep into the vulnerability of her character, a real-life NSA whistleblower who was thrown in prison by the government. Here's what I wrote about the April 2023 performance: Sweeney makes you feel the anxiety that filled Reality's system that day. There is extraordinary range in his performance, his character says very little, but each word is delivered with great artistry. His face also says everything we need to know about the character: the eyes, the nervous words, all as his mental state crumbles before us. She can act. End of the story.

