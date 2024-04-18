Parent angry after school board refuses to allow gay actors to speak because of his lifestyle





The former parent of two college students whose board of directors is not invited 30 Rock Actor Maulik Pancholy, who spoke at an anti-bullying assembly, is responding by launching a petition on change.org demanding the reinstatement of the openly gay actor. Trisha Comstock said she was deeply saddened and concerned by the Cumberland Valley School Board's decision to cancel the May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School in Pennsylvania. In her Change.org petitionComstock wrote that Pancholy was supposed to talk about empathy, anti-bullying and the books he authored, but when two board members raised concerns about his lifestyle during At a public meeting on April 15, the council unanimously canceled the appearance. In a statement to The Daily Beast, she said that since her petition, I have never seen the community united as it is now. We are sending a clear message: bigotry has no place in education. She added: The decision must be reversed. In a video posted by Comstock and reported by TodayBoard member Bud Shaffner said: If you research this individual, he describes himself as an activist, he takes pride in his lifestyle and I don't think that should be forced on our students , at any age. Comstock said Today: What happened is homophobic. Anyone can go there and watch the meeting. This advice is about to cause real damage. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Cumberland Valley School District board and Pancholy for comment. At the board meeting, a member is seen discussing the prospect of Pancholy discussing his children's book, The best in this field, during the assembly. The book, according to its editoris about a gay Native American boy who comes into his own. It's not discriminatory against her lifestyle, it's her choice, one member said at the meeting. But he's the one who talks about it. Meanwhile, Shaffner added to Today: Politically motivated discussions belong at home, not in the classroom. A number of board members looked at his website and what stood out to us all was that he is a political activist. According to his website, the actor regularly gives lectures on the topic of diversity and inclusion at companies and universities across the country. His activism includes a 2014 appointment by then-President Barack Obama to serve on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Pancholy, who played Alex Baldwin's loyal assistant Jonathan in 30 Rockhad his appearance rejected by 8 votes to 0. Being LGBTQ+ is not a dirty little secret to protect our students from, Comstock » said in his change.org petition. Having someone with Maulik's life experiences would have been an inspiration to our students. It is important that we teach our children about diversity and acceptance from a young age. Comstock begs the board to reverse its decision and reinstate the assembly with Pancholy. In doing so, we can show our students that everyone deserves respect, regardless of their orientation or gender identity, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/parent-fumes-after-school-board-nixes-gay-actors-talk-due-to-his-lifestyle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos