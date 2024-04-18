Did Bollywood actor Aamir Khan support Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024? Here is the truth

On April 17, the Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person regarding a fake video involving Aamir Khan.

In the edited video, the Bollywood actor is heard talking about terms like 15 lakh “and Jumla”, apparently echoing the Congress' insults against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the end of the video, the voiceover says: Vote for Nyay. Vote for Congress,” as the clip displays the election slogan of the Grand Old Party.

PTI reported that Aamir Khan's office filed the FIR at Khar police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and other sections of the Information Technology Act.

We would like to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never supported any political party in his 35 years of career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through the Election Commission's public awareness campaigns in many past elections,” Khan's spokesperson said in a statement.

We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to point out that it is a fake video and completely false. He reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber ​​Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police,” the spokesperson added.

What is the video about?

In the 27-second clip, Aamir Khan talks about India as a rich country, where every Indian citizen should have at least 15 lakh in their bank account.

What did you say? You don't have this amount? Where did your Rs 15 lakh go? Jumle vaadon se raho saavdhan (What did you say? You don't have this amount? Where is your 15 million ? Beware of these false promises),” Aamir Khan says in the edited video.

The music video, however, turned out to be an edited version of the promo for Khan's hit TV show, Satyamev Jayate. In the 2012 chat show, Khan addressed various social issues across the country.

In the video itself, he doesn't mention terms like 15 lakh “and Jumla”. He's talking about 1 crore and asks people to watch the Sunday episode to know more. Check:

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19. The general elections will continue until June 1 and the counting will take place on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Published: April 18, 2024, 09:45 AM IST

