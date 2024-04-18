Hugh Grant took huge sum to settle illegal spying case brought by actor Rupert Murdoch's tabloid

Grant said he settled reluctantly because of court politics that could have left him with a huge legal bill even if he had won his case at trial, a reality that also could have forced him to co-applicant, Prince Harry to settle, their lawyer said. A civil court rule intended to avoid clogging up the courts would have required Grant to pay legal fees to both parties if he won at trial but got less than the settlement offer.

As is often the case with completely innocent people, they are offering me a huge sum of money to keep this case from going to court,” Grant said on the social network X. Even though each allegation was proven in court, I would still be responsible for something approaching £10 million ($12.4 million) in costs I'm afraid I'm wary of this fence.

The settlement amount was not disclosed. NGN said in a statement that it admitted no liability and said the settlement was in the financial best interests of both parties to avoid a costly trial.

Grant and other plaintiffs alleged that NGN, a subsidiary of the media empire built by Rupert Murdochviolated their privacy by carrying out widespread illegal activities, including hiring private investigators to intercept voicemails, tap phones, spy on cars, and use deception to gain access to confidential information between 1994 and 2016.

Grant is among several celebrities, including actress Sienna Miller, football star Paul Gascoigne and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, who have settled their claims against the publisher.

Attorney Gideon Benaim, who was not involved in the case, said the publisher likely used the court's incredibly powerful rules by making an offer that Grant probably couldn't top at trial. If a judge awarded Grant less than the settlement offer, he would do so. faced significant legal costs under the rules.

“His lawyers would have left Hugh Grant in no doubt that the offer had been presented in such a way that there was a real risk that he would not beat it at trial,” Benaim said. Therefore, even While he might have preferred to fight the case, the financial risks were simply too great and he effectively had no choice but to settle.”

The settlement leaves the Duke of Sussex and 41 others facing trial at the High Court in January, although their lawyer said settlements were being imposed on them.

“The Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues as Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant, that the offers made prevent them from moving forward,” David Sherborne told a judge Wednesday at a House hearing. case representatives.

The settlement came less than a year after Judge Timothy Fancourt rejected NGN's attempt to dismiss Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal information collection.

If true…these allegations would establish very serious and deliberate wrongdoing within NGN, committed on a large-scale institutional basis,” Fancourt wrote in May. They would also establish a concerted effort to cover up the wrongdoing by hiding and destroying relevant evidence, repeated public denials, lies to regulators and authorities, and unjustified threats against those who dared to make allegations or report allegations against The Sun.

Grant said in a witness statement that he was never able to find out who broke into his fourth-floor apartment in 2011. The door had been ripped off its hinges and the interior looked like a fight, but nothing was not missing. Two days later, The Sun published an article detailing the inside and signs of a domestic dispute.

He said he was surprised when a private investigator hired by the Sun revealed that people working for the paper had broken into his apartment and placed a tracking device on his car.

Grant, who previously settled a case against Murdoch's News of the World for hacking his phone, said he would not go quietly.

Murdoch's settlement money stinks and I refuse to let it remain hush money,” he said. “I have spent the better part of 12 years fighting for a free press that does not misrepresent the truth, does not abuse ordinary members of the public and does not hold elected officials (Members of Parliament) for ransom in pursuit of the personal profit and political power of the press barons.

Grant said he would direct the money to groups like Be fed upwhich was formed after phone hacking revelations in 2011, News of the World was destroyed and led to a government investigation into illegal press practices. Grant is a board member of the group that advocates for a free and responsible press.

While the defunct News of the World apologized for hacking into the phones of celebrities, politicians and families of dead soldiers and a murdered schoolgirl, The Sun settled matters without admitting responsibility.

For Prince Harry, the case against The Sun is one of three similar lawsuits he has filed as part of his crusade to tame Britain's tabloids. He says newspapers hounded him for most of his life and he blames them for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

Last year he won his first case to trial when Fancourt discovered that phone hacking was widespread and habitual” in the Mirror group's newspapers. In addition to a court judgment, he recently installed the other allegations which included his legal fees. The total amount was not announced, but he was to receive an interim payment of 400,000 pounds ($498,000).

He has another case pending against the owner of the Daily Mail.

Published: April 18, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

