MCU's Human Torch Actor Considers Reprising Chris Evans' Role





Joseph Quinn will be the third actor to play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in a live-action theatrical release. Fantastic Four movie. While Chris Evans' portrayal of the Human Torch remains widely beloved by the Marvel fandom, Quinn is well aware that he has “big boots” to fill.





Talk with Weekly Entertainment, Quinn spoke about taking over from Evans and Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Fantastic Fourrevealing that one of the reasons he signed on to do the reboot was because of how much he enjoyed Evans' portrayal of the fiery superhero. “I remember really enjoying Chris Evans' performance as Johnny in the previous films, and I felt like it would be a really exciting opportunity; I was absolutely signed up,” the actor shared. Even though Evans' version of the character wasn't on his mind during his audition, Quinn admitted he had “big boots” to fill, adding: “I mean, you’re going to make it your own. » Related Marvel Studios Unveils New Fantastic Four Poster, Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Movie To celebrate Day 4, Marvel debuts a new poster for Fantastic Four and reveals which comic book fans should read before the MCU film's release.

After months of casting rumors, Marvel Studios announced on Valentine's Day that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Quinn would play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm/The Thing and Johnny Storm. /Human Torch, respectively, in Fantastic Four. With production on the highly anticipated film set to begin in August, Quinn was asked at a recent fan convention how he prepared for the role. The actor joked that he was going to go for it, saying, “I'm really going to get fired up. Every day. Yeah…I have to feel it, you know?”



Marvel launches the MCU's Silver Surfer So far, the only other actor in Fantastic Four at this moment is Ozark star Julia Garner, who will play Shalla-Bal aka the Silver Surfer. Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, Shalla-Bal first appeared in comics in 1968. Silver Surfer #1 as the lover of Norrin Radd, the first Silver Surfer. Although Marvel Studios has kept plot details for Fantastic Four under lock and key, the company recently shared that Fantastic Four Issues 48-50 will serve as inspiration for the upcoming reboot. The three-story comic book arc is notable for featuring the first appearances of the Silver Surfer and Galactus, strongly hinting that the latter will be the main villain of the MCU film. Related Amazing Spider-Man 2 Star Dane DeHaan Addresses Potential MCU Return Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan talks about possibly returning as Harry Osborn/Green Goblin in a future Sony/Marvel film.

The Fantastic Four are ready to combat superhero fatigue After a tough year at the box office for superhero films, the industry is hoping the beloved genre can bounce back in 2024 and beyond. Although Quinn is aware that movie-going audiences may be tired of superheroes, he is convinced that Fantastic Four will give the fandom something worth seeing in theaters. He explained: “I think with the Fantastic Four story, we feel like we want to do it right. There are aspects that are very different from other Marvel films. This seemed very convincing to me. I read it and the storyline is great. It's really awesome.” Quinn continued: “Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people, the characters, the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to theaters to watch movies We're not just getting our money's worth with this one.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Source: Weekly Entertainment Fantastic Four One of Marvel's most iconic families returns to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Director Matt Shakman Release date July 25, 2025 Cast Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Stan Lee, Ian Springer Main genre Super hero Producer Kevin Feige Studio(s) Marvel Studios

