Times are changing, but City News Cafe stays focused on print

Things change.

And you may find no better example of this than the Six Corners neighborhood in the northwest part of the city, around the intersection of Milwaukee, Irving Park and Cicero avenues that give the neighborhood its name.

The huge Sears that once dominated is gone, replaced by a large Target that opened in March. There is a new Aldi nearby and apartments from 6 Corners Lofts and other apartment complexes and plenty of storefronts attracting new tenants.

Unlike other parts of the city, dotted with shuttered businesses and shrouded in uncertainty, this part of the city has a palpable vitality, full of possibility.

One constant remains. However Town newsstand changed its name to City News Cafe, it is at 4018 N. Cicero Ave., where it has been for decades and where, early last Sunday afternoon, a crowd filled the storefront cafe, listening to the refined folk. vocals by guitarist Carey Anne Farrell.

Other people wandered the aisles of the 22,000 square foot space, looking and leafing through some of the 4,500 yes, right. 4,500 magazines that colorfully line the shelves, neatly organized.

For all the doom and gloom we hear, especially those of us in the newspaper industry, about the death of print, it is alive and well here.

Although the store often attracts customers from neighboring states such as Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa, some of whom spend up to four hours in the store, the crowd last Sunday morning was made up mostly of locals .

Among them was Ray Little, a pleasant, talkative man who lives nearby. Now a Pace bus driver, he is one of 10 children (one of a set of triplets) and speaks fondly of his late parents. His father, Ken, was an esteemed senior fire alarm operator for the Chicago Fire Department. He was also a writer and historian, Little said. He has an honorary street named after him and this store sells some of his books. I come here all the time. And for a long time. I remember when this place was originally a newsstand on the corner.

It was a long time ago. Does the local newsstand remember those that once dotted the city as visibly as Starbucks? This is where a young man named Joe Angelastri began working as a teenager in 1978.

He eventually bought the business and is still here and will tell you his newsstand carried magazines and says, “I thought we'd stop at 200, maybe 300 titles.” But we still wanted to carry more. We opened the store in 1989 and continued to receive more and more magazines.

Not so long ago, there were as many as 7,000 titles, as well as many daily newspapers. But things are changing, and more than a decade ago, Angelastri transformed what was once his relatively cluttered space into an airy, ink-on-paper store with bare brick walls and high ceilings. There was a new cafe at the front of the store, its windows facing the street and its window filled with all sorts of goodies to go with the coffee.

The store has long carried a wide selection of books from Arcadia Press, that prolific if spotty purveyor of heavily illustrated local history books. But in recent years it has started to expand its book stock and you can now find a great selection of Chicago-centric volumes, bestsellers and a few surprises.

I really don't think people will get tired of reading in the traditional way, says Angelastri. I always trust ink on paper.

Angelastri also owns the smaller but still magazine-filled Chicago-Main Newsstand in Evanston (both open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and makes it a point to visit there almost every day , often by bike. He also often goes to and along the lake.

This sort of thing passes for my leisure, he said.

It is closely linked to the store. He lives nearby and works every day. The store is his life. No wife. No children. But a passion for print. However, he is not a Luddite. Although he prefers to read in ink on paper publications and books, he is no stranger to electronics and computers. The store has a website.

One thing sadly gone is the four-page monthly newsletter called The Magbag, created by the store's former manager/associate buyer, Mike Oelrich. He has retired and often performs at the café. But it no longer produced the memorable, informative and fun publication, which not only informed about the new magazines available, but also offered the new titles that the store had started selling.

In warm weather, there are tables and chairs on the sidewalk outside, and as the new apartments nearby begin to fill with tenants, Angelastri expects lots of new faces. At first, they might just be curious people exploring the neighborhood. The fact that we still exist might be a shock to people, he said. But I hope some of these people will become customers. (A good way to explore the neighborhood and shop at the store would be the third annual Windy City Hot Dog Party, which will take place on June 1 and 2).

I have a lot of optimism for the neighborhood,” Angelastri said. I like people who move in. I love what I do and where we are going.

New magazines are still making their way into the store, which claims, without argument, to be the largest magazine store in the Midwest, perhaps the country. The world?

Angelastri and I talked about the upcoming return of one of the most famous and popular magazines in history. Life magazine, which once had a weekly circulation of 13.5 million but ceased publication in 2008, is coming back and City News Cafe will have no trouble finding a place for it on its shelves.

