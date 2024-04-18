Parineeti Chopra says not attending Bollywood parties cost her job: You have to be part of cliques and camps to get roles | Bollywood News





Parineeti Chopra, who is praised for her performance in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she played murdered singer Amarjot Kaur, waited almost 10 years for an opportunity like this. In a recent interview, she opened up about the lack of opportunities and poor career decisions that kept her away from the right types of projects and roles. I don't go to dinners and lunches and I don't attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or where these roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a national award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor, she told Bollywood Hungama. READ ALSO Dibakar Banerjee says his wife supported him financially for two years after Khosla Ka Ghosla: I called her and said please get a job Following the exit of Amar Singh Chamkila from Netflix and the appreciation she received for her performance alongside Diljit Dosanjh, overwhelmed Parineeti took to her Instagram account to write, Parineeti is back. These words resonate loudly. I did not think about it. Yes, I'm back and I'm not going anywhere! (sic). Speaking about the lobbying system in Bollywood and how actors who don't socialize with other stars and producers miss out on important films, she said, “Getting work in Bollywood doesn't just depend on merit or acting, you have to be part of cliques and camps to get roles. I'm not in the right place at the right time. I don't get tested every day. ” Parineeti, who is Priyanka Chopra's cousin, admitted, “My PR game sucks. » The actor said that many talented artists do not get the roles they deserve simply because they are socially awkward and are not seen at glamorous events and meetings. I want to be the voice of actors who are not part of cliques or camps. I hope we break this lobbying system in Bollywood because I want equality of opportunity and work. “I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is looking for the right platform,” she said. Parineeti had to gain 15 kilos for her role in Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor revealed that she could not take on any other projects during this period and did not make enough public appearances or do any branded shoots.

During her decade-long career, Parineeti was seen in films such as Ishaqzaade, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Golmaan Again, Mission Raniganj, The Girl on The Train and Meri Pyaari Bindu. among others. However, Parineeti revealed that not many directors recognized her talent. She credited her directors Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz Ali for roles like Amarjot (Amar Singh Chamkila) and Sandeep (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), which helped her prove her acting prowess. Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz sir are similar. We don't see them everywhere, every day. They chose me for my work and saw the actor in me. My last film failed (My last two films failed) but they didn't consider my market value, Parineeti said. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

