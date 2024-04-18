Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra says Bollywood roles require more than merit: 'You have to be in cliques and camps'
Parineeti Chopra stars in Amar Singh Chamkila.
Parineeti Chopra, who is being praised for her role in Amar Singh Chamkila, says she waited almost a decade for such an opportunity.
Parineeti Chopra, who is praised for her role in Imtiaz Alis Amar Singh Chamkila as the late singer Amarjot Kaur, waited almost a decade for such an opportunity. In a recent interview, she spoke about the challenges she faced due to lack of opportunities and career decisions she had made in the past. Parineeti said she avoids industry events where roles are often discussed and prefers directors and producers to directly acknowledge her work.
I don't go to dinners and lunches and I don't attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or where these roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a national award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor, she told Bollywood Hungama.
After the success of Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She wrote: Parineeti is back. These words resonate loudly. I did not think about it. Yes, I'm back and I'm not going anywhere! She also spoke about the challenges in Bollywood, saying that getting roles is not just about talent. Getting work in Bollywood is not just about merit or acting, one has to be part of cliques and camps to get roles. I'm not in the right place at the right time. I don't get tested every day. My PR game sucks, she added.
The actor believes that many talented artists miss out on roles because they are not social butterflies at glamorous events. She said: “I want to be a voice for actors who aren’t part of cliques or camps. I hope we break this lobbying system in Bollywood because I want equality of opportunity and work. I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is looking for the right platform.
