



EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino's films are always full of surprises, and here's one on The film critic we didn't expect it. Deadline can reveal that Tarantino has abandoned the film as his 10th and final project. He simply changed his mind, we learned at Deadline. Tarantino was going to have Brad Pitt as his main star, which would have marked their third team-up after Inglourious Basterds And Once upon a time in Hollywood. Rumors were swirling that many of the actors from his previous films might be in it, and Sony was gearing up to make the film after doing a stellar job on the last one. Tarantino is rumored to have rewritten his script, which delayed the start of production. But this is his 10th and final film, and Tarantino simply decided The film critic will not be. It's the biggest surprise for Tarantino fans in years when Deadline revealed he's shelved The Hateful Eight after giving his script to a small group of actors and one of them sharing it with his rep. Soon it was copied and the draft was shared around town and online. Tarantino felt betrayed, but eventually returned to the project after organizing a reading for charity and drawing eulogies for it. As for The film critic, Originally planned to be his 10th and final film, Tarantino simply changed his mind and Deadline has learned he will not move forward with the project. Sources close to the director said he had a change of heart and was going back to the drawing board to determine what the final film would be. The film critic The project gained a lot of momentum after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike when Deadline reported that Pitt would be joining the film, with hopes of beginning filming in 2024. Tarantino opened up a bit to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye at Cannes in May, when the filmmaker presided over a screening of Rolling Thunder. He said that at the time his film was set in California, the year it was released, which was 1977, and that it “is based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he was writing movie reviews for a porn film.” cloth.” The inspiration dates back to a job Tarantino did when he was a teenager, loading pornographic magazines into a vending machine and emptying coins from the ATM. “All the other stuff was too dirty to read, but there was also this porn magazine that had a really interesting movie page,” he told Bamigboye. There was a particularly beloved Tarantino critic who wrote sarcasticly and intelligently as a secondary critic. Like with shelves The Hateful EightTarantino pivoted when he deemed it necessary, a trait that has served him well in his career and will certainly help him in whatever he decides to make as his final film. We will update the story when there is more to reveal.

