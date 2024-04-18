Please resume: Were these 8 female Bollywood characters the villains of their story or simply misunderstood?

Growing up, I remember watching countless Bollywood films on television and having strong opinions about the characters in the films, especially the female characters. While we're in the age where we want women in the industry to break out of their “manic pixie girl” phase and present more complex characters, we hated their guts for doing it back then. Even though “toxic feminism” about female-led films in Bollywood has made noise in the industry, many female characters have been hated because they were portrayed in a certain way.

If we look at them now, they had unexplored and complex journeys. We're not talking about the classic damsels in distress (although they deserve a deeper dive!), but characters who leave us with a lingering feeling of “wait, something's wrong here.” So it's time to dissect these ladies on screen who challenged viewers, not necessarily in the way the filmmakers intended. Get ready to revisit iconic scenes with a new perspective, as we explore the question: Were these women really the villains of the story, or simply victims of outdated tropes?

Meghna from You go… or you don’t go

As much as I love the innocence of this film, Bollywood has made us accustomed to hating anyone who comes between the “meant to be” couple. I think Meghna was the one who deserved the world. Jai and Aditi became ignorant to the fact that she wasn't just a manic pixie girl whose only job in Jai's life was to remind Aditi of what she was losing.

There might be another film based solely on Meghna's childhood and the things she faced mentally. We all crave twisted and complex female characters and Meghna was one of them. But the movie just didn't give her enough credit and we all ended up thinking of her as a strange person.

Deepa from Dil Chahta Hai

It's been 23 years since Dil Chahta Hai has been released (feel old yet?). It was a cult classic and a breath of fresh air. But one of the few things we still remember is the pep talk between Sid and Deepa on the beech tree about how when you hold something tightly, it just slides. And from then on, Deepa became more than just a girl who was madly in love with Akash.

Yes, it was very annoying every time she shouted “Aakash”, but hear me out. Akash wasn't wrong to reject her if he didn't have feelings for her, but the situation could have been handled better if she had continued to expect him to fall in love with her. But this scene was a turning point for her, because she realized his worth and stopped pursuing him.

Veronica from Cocktail

It was 2012. Deepika Padukone's career took a dramatic turn in Cocktail. Veronica, the character she played, was a whirlwind of boldness and ambition, dressed in short skirts and tight dresses. What was supposed to be a portrait of a strong, independent woman daring to forge her own path was instead met with collective hiccups from the moral brigade.

The notion of the “traditional woman” winning at the end of each film has tainted the character. I was very happy that she didn't end up with Gautam and neither did Meera. The fact that the whole Indian mother didn't like her was hollow because she had so much more to give!

Natasha Arora Zindagi na milegi dobara

Speaking of casting a character a certain way, Natasha Arora would be the one who received unnecessary hate. I remember watching the movie for the first time and having the same stereotypical ideas about it, but the second time around immediately changed my mind.

Yes, it wasn't cool of her to ruin her fiancé's bachelor party, but her heart was in the right place. Asking for a commitment after literally knowing a person since childhood wasn't a bad thing. Although we all love the 'Bagwati' scene, Kabir gifting her a Birkin bag was no big deal. He could have easily dispelled the doubt for the moment; in fact, when he did, she didn't make a big deal and just moved on. His character was balanced and unique.

Tina from Will you be friends with me?

Tina was hated because she was stronger, more bubbly and not like the idealistic “shy” characteristics a girl is supposed to have. Even if she was disliked because she “stole” Raj from Pooja, there was no reason why she was supposed to be shown as unlikable by his standards. She was described as “too much” and I think it's good that she didn't end up with Raj because he and Pooja didn't deserve her kindness.

Lala Kho gaye hum kahan

Kho gaye hum kahan was the most relatable movie I've seen in a while. Lala, as an influencer, played a relevant role in being alone and simulating a completely different life on social media, which many of us do today. I agree that she didn't treat Neil well and realized it, but she didn't deserve the revenge he took at the end of the movie. Lala suffered a lot of trauma, which does not justify the treatment she inflicted on Neil, but her character needed more time to realize and improve.

Riya Saran Never say goodbye

Riya became my favorite character as soon as she entered the frame. Her entire life was decided by her. She knew what job to do, her husband was her childhood sweetheart and best friend, and her life was mapped out. It was equally difficult for her to adjust to the new reality of change in her husband's life and, ultimately, becoming the primary breadwinner. Showing her as this control freak putting herself between her husband's happiness was frivolous when she was constantly struggling with her husband's mental abuse.

trade wind Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil portrays Alizeh as the villain for rejecting Ayan's love, but a closer look reveals a misunderstood character. Fiercely independent, she prioritizes her dreams over society's expectations. Ayan projects his fantasies onto her, causing resentment when she does not comply. Although not perfect, Alizeh's honesty and desire to live on her own terms deserve empathy, not contempt.

