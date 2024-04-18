Entertainment
Paul Hollywood is joined by proud mum Gill as he receives an MBE for services to broadcasting and baking from Princess Anne – and admits he would choose William and Kate to appear in Bake Off.
Celebrity baker Paul Hollywood was awarded an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to baking and broadcasting.
TV star Paul, 57, has been a judge on the hit TV show since it began in 2010, co-hosting first with Dame Mary Berry and then with Dame Prue Leith.
Paul, who was joined by members of his family including his mother Gill, and received his honor from the Princess Royal, said he would love for the Prince and Princess of Wales to appear on the show.
Speaking after the ceremony, Paul said being made an MBE left him “very proud”, but he wished his grandmother was alive to witness it.
He explained: “I was over the moon. When I first found out, I told my mother and she remained silent on the phone, which is quite unusual for my mother.
Paul's mother Gill (pictured far right, wearing a black floral dress) was on hand to watch the ceremony.
Paul admitted the royal couple would be 'very welcome' to appear on the show
“I wish my grandmother had seen it. She loved the royal family very much, like all of us.
“But more to the point, she would have been over the moon. But my mom was there today, so she loved it.
When asked which royal he would choose to compete in the Bake Off tent, Paul replied: “I think I would go for Kate and Will – they would be more than welcome!”
He then spoke about Princess Anne, who presided over the ceremony, and said he had previously met her at Buckinham Palace.
He said: “I’ve always loved the Princess Royal.
“I met her a few years ago at Buckingham Palace, when the Duke of Edinburgh was not well. We were all with members of the royal family and I happened to be there with Princess Anne. So seeing her again today was fantastic.
“She said that “baking is such an integral part of all of our DNA. We love the smell. And I said “absolutely, I grew up with the smell.”
“I think she especially likes Chelsea buns. I promised him some, so I embarrassed myself.
When asked if the royal family were fans of the show, Hollywood admitted they were “fully aware of it), yes.”
Paul's family looked on as he received the honor from Princess Anne on Tuesday afternoon.
Bake Off made Paul a household name and he joined the show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2016.
Asked about his future and that of the program, he replied: “I’m not going anywhere yet. Season 15 starts soon. We're going to work on that, the American version and the Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.
“So for the rest of the year, Bake Off is going to be sold out, which I love.
“It has become a global brand. We get these huge celebrities who contact me and come on set.
“We are just stunned. This little tent cooking program caused a sensation.
“So I think it’s more or less the same thing. It's not broken, so there's no point trying to fix it.
“Every year the bakers get better. The standard is incredible and we all love being in our second home, which is the Bake Off tent.
Paul also confirmed that he was working on a new book which would be about “celebrating Christmas, Easter and festivals throughout the year”.
He added: “It’s really a festive side of baking. It's more fun and more relaxed.
He said: 'I've always loved the Princess Royal' (pictured at investiture)
